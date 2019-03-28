Last Perfect 2019 March Madness Bracket Spoiled by Purdue's Win over Tennessee

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The quest for the first completely perfect NCAA tournament bracket in history has been prolonged to 2020 as the last remaining perfect bracket was busted by No. 3 Purdue's overtime defeat of No. 2 Tennessee.

Gregg Nigl, a 40-year-old neuropsychologist, had correctly predicted the tournament's first two rounds and became the first person to own a clean bracket heading into the Sweet 16.

Nigl was in Anaheim, California, on Thursday to watch No. 1 Gonzaga defeat No. 4 Florida State—as he predicted—when his record-breaking run was spoiled across the country in Louisville:

Daniel Wilco of NCAA.com outlined the improbability of Nigl's feat:

"For reference, if every game were a coin toss, the odds of predicting 49 in a row are 1 in 562,949,953,421,312. So, yeah, this was kinda impressive. When we reached Nigl Monday, he had absolutely no idea that he had a perfect bracket.

"'So wait, you’re saying I’m the first person to have ever done this?' Nigl asked when we told him the news. "This is wild. I can't even believe it. I had no idea that this was even happening.'"

Sometimes, being lucky is better than being good.

Even if Tennessee had completed its 18-point comeback, Nigl would have been busted later on Thursday night as No. 2 Michigan fell 63-44 to No. 3 Texas Tech.

Before Nigl, the most games a person had correctly selected was 39 in a row in 2017.