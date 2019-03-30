Best 2019 NBA Draft Prospects Remaining in Elite Eight

0 of 14

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Fewer upsets in the NCAA tournament have led to a substantial amount of NBA talent in the Elite Eight.

Duke, Kentucky, Virginia, Auburn, Gonzaga and Texas Tech each have at least one prospect who scouts will be watching closely Saturday and Sunday.

We counted 14 players left who are likely to be drafted this June, including three of the potential top-four picks.

Overall draft rankings are being updated after each round on Bleacher Report's big board.