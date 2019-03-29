Winners and Losers from the First Day of the Sweet 16

6 of 10

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The rims took a beating Thursday night as Texas Tech and Michigan launched an assault against them, using the basketball to batter the orange metal cylinders without mercy.

It was evident both teams were set on wearing down the rims in the first half so that they'd be loosened up for the crucial second half, when all the difference could be made by a favorable roll.

Michigan did the most damage, shooting 7-of-25 from the floor in the first half, including an 0-of-9 mark from the three-point line. But Texas Tech was barely better, missing 18 of 28 first-half shots.

Combined, the Red Raiders and Wolverines had 40 points at halftime.

These were two of the best defensive teams in the country during the regular season, so everybody expected a lower-scoring affair. But this was something else.

Texas Tech let up on the rims a little in the second half, but Michigan's assault continued. The Wolverines didn't reach 20 points until more than four minutes into the second half, by which time Texas Tech had built a big lead they couldn't overcome.