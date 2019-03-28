Video: Brewers' Lorenzo Cain Robs Jose Martinez of Game-Tying HR in 9th Inning

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 19: Ryan Braun #8, Lorenzo Cain #6 and Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Six of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 19, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Lorenzo Cain sent the fans at Miller Park home happy in the most dramatic fashion possible on Opening Day against the St. Louis Cardinals. 

The Milwaukee Brewers All-Star robbed Jose Martinez of a game-tying homer in the top of the ninth to seal a 5-4 win for the defending National League Central champions. 

Hitting against ace reliever Josh Hader, Martinez did everything in his power to at least keep the Cardinals' hopes alive. 

Unfortunately, Martinez didn't take into consideration that Cain is a human vacuum who gets anything close to him. 

After coming up short in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series last year, the Brewers started their quest to reach the World Series in 2019 on a high note.

