0 of 8

John Amis/Associated Press

The draft is the cause of and solution to all of the NFL's problems.

The offseason is filled with trigger events that change the league's overall complexion. The draft is the most important, ahead of free agency and the start of the new league year even though all three precipitate plenty of player movement.

Free agency and the draft form a symbiotic relationship. The first is considered a way to supplement a team's roster, while the latter is how a team builds its foundation and talent core.

Franchises can spend frivolously in free agency to address areas of need, but those players often serve as placeholders, not stars. Stars are found in the draft.

Organizations make draft mistakes all the time in hopes high-level potential turns into professional production. The mere possibility of development is alluring.

Whereas a disciplined approach to evaluation brings an understanding of individual assessment, team needs and overall fit.

That's the goal: The draft solves a team's biggest problem and turns a weakness into a strength. Multiple franchises still have significant questions that won't be answered until they reveal their approach to the draft April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.