Phillies' Bryce Harper Has MLB's Top-Selling Jersey; Breaks Aaron Judge's Streak

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2019

Peggy McBreen makes a Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper baseball shirt at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in early March, and his No. 3 uniform has already become the top-selling jersey among MLB players.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported Harper ended a two-year run by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge atop the best-seller list based on Fanatics and MLB.com data.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina rounded out the top five.

Here's a look at the complete top 20 (via ESPN.com):

1. Bryce Harper (Phillies)

2. Aaron Judge (Yankees)

3. Mookie Betts (Red Sox)

4. Mike Trout (Angels)

5. Yadier Molina (Cardinals)

6. Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers)

7. Javier Baez (Chicago Cubs)

8. Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers)

9. Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)

10. Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves)

11. Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals)

12. Manny Machado (San Diego Padres)

13. Ichiro Suzuki (Seattle Mariners)

14. Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)

15. Kris Bryant (Cubs)

16. Jose Altuve (Houston Astros)

17. Alex Bregman (Astros)

18. Andrew Benintendi (Red Sox)

19. Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees)

20. Freddie Freeman (Braves)

Harper and the Phillies begin the 2019 season Thursday with an Opening Day clash against the NL East rival Braves.

Philly also added Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura and David Robertson as part of a busy offseason that's significantly raised expectations.

Harper is prepared for the team to live up to the hype.

"I want to be on Broad Street and hold a (World Series) trophy over my head," he told reporters after signing the monster contract.

Judge's Yankees and Betts' Red Sox, the latter reigning World Series champions, are among the top contenders to prevent Harper and Co. from reaching that championship goal.

