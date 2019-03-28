Michael Jordan 'Excited' as Hornets vs. Bucks Set for Historic NBA Game in Paris

Michael Jordan 'Excited' as Hornets vs. Bucks Set for Historic NBA Game in ParisMarch 28, 2019
The NBA announced Thursday its first regular-season game in Paris will take place January 24, 2020, when the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at AccorHotels Arena.
Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said the organization was "proud" to get selected for the matchup in France against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
"Having played in the preseason in France during my career, I witnessed firsthand the passion the French fans have for NBA basketball," Jordan said. "We are excited to bring our team to Paris for this history-making event."
Antetokounmpo, a top contender for the 2018-19 NBA MVP Award, also expressed his happiness about the opportunity to take his talents to one of the world's most famous cities.
"On behalf of my teammates, we're very excited for the chance to represent Milwaukee and the Bucks on the world stage," he said. "The opportunity to play in the first-ever regular season game in Paris is truly an honor, and as an international player, I'm grateful to the NBA for continuing to grow the game of basketball across the globe."
Antetokounmpo is one of numerous NBA players with European roots having been born in Athens, Greece, which led to his "Greek Freak" nickname during his rise to basketball stardom.
Meanwhile, the Hornets have two players from France on their current roster, point guard Tony Parker and small forward Nicolas Batum. They are both longtime members of the French national team and helped Les Bleus capture the gold medal at EuroBasket 2013.
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
C’est juste magnifique pour le basket en France ! La NBA est de retour dans la ville lumière ! #NBAParis https://t.co/jwbvEgmgbB
The league's announcement noted festivities surrounding the NBA Paris Game 2020 will include "interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA basketball programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Paris."
In all, it will be the 11th time an NBA game will have taken place in France, but it's the first one that will count in the regular-season standings.
