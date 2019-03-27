Tottenham's Harry Kane 'Definitely' Wants to Be NFL Kicker in '10 or 12 Years'

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane has a plan in mind following his footy career—giving the other football a shot.

He told Bruce Schoenfeld of ESPN.com that he one day wants to be an NFL kicker.

"That's real," he said. "Something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try."

Kane is currently 25, and trying to switch gears to the NFL at the age of 35 would be a big ask. Then again, some of the NFL's best kickers have continued well into their 40s. Adam Vinatieri, for instance, is 46 years old and returning for another season in 2019.

And for Kane, it would present another challenge to conquer.

"It goes back to that drive to be the best," he said. "Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world?"

He added: "If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?"

Kane would get more credit in that conversation for his days as a star striker than he would as an NFL kicker, a position that isn't exactly considered glamorous or iconic among football players. But it would be a heck of a second act if he could pull it off, one he appears to be seriously considering already.