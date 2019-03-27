Ex-Texas, Steelers WR Limas Sweed Sues NCAA for $5M over Concussions

Don Wright/Associated Press

Former University of Texas receiver Limas Sweed is seeking more than $5 million in a lawsuit filed against the NCAA after alleging the organization didn't do enough to protect players from concussions, per TMZ Sports.

Sweed said he is suffering from brain disorders which he believes are a result of his time as a football player. His suit accuses the NCAA of fraud, negligence and breach of contract.

"While playing at Texas, [Sweed] suffered from numerous concussions, as well as countless sub-concussive hits as part of routine practice and gameplay," the suit says.

It also says he was forced back into games or practices in an "inadequate amount of time" after receiving large blows to the head.

The 34-year-old says he's now suffering from "depression, headaches, memory loss, mood swings, emotional instability, motor impairment and more," per TMZ Sports.

Sweed was a standout in college, helping the Longhorns win a national championship in the 2005 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him with a second-round pick in 2008, and he won the Super Bowl in his rookie year.

Sweed suffered a torn Achilles in May 2010 and missed that entire season. The Steelers eventually released him in 2011.