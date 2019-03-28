NCAA Tournament 2019: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament 2019: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Sweet 16March 28, 2019
Chalk has reigned supreme during the 2019 men's NCAA tournament. While less entertaining to some, the favorites' holding court has created a handful of outstanding Sweet 16 games.
Gonzaga has a rematch with Florida State, which knocked out Mark Few's squad last season in this round. Texas Tech and Michigan―the nation's best two defenses―are preparing for a showdown. Duke will square off with ACC foe Virginia Tech.
And the list goes on.
Bleacher Report's college basketball crew―David Gardner, David Kenyon, Kerry Miller and Elliott Pohnl―submitted picks for the Sweet 16. The predictions are ordered based on tipoff time.
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
Matchup: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (West Regional)
Details: Thursday at 7:09 p.m. ET (CBS) in Anaheim, California
Florida State Wins If...
The offense controls the pace and limits transition chances. Gonzaga is an elite scoring team no matter how you look at it, but Florida State ranks 34th in non-transition defense, per Hoop-Math.com. The 'Noles need to rely on their strength on that end.
They must hit threes as well. However, FSU will be without Phil Cofer as he grieves the death of his father (he has also recently dealt with injury). The Seminoles have a bunch of three-point options, but the most efficient are low-volume shooters.
Gonzaga Wins If....
Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura control the interior, as they've done all season. That frontcourt duo has combined for 36.7 points and 15.0 rebounds per game, and Clarke averages 3.1 blocks.
Killian Tillie, a 6'10" stretch forward, can also stress FSU on the perimeter―especially given Cofer's absence. Tillie has the potential to be a problem matchup off the bench.
Most Important Players Are...
Raiquan Gray for Florida State and Clarke for Gonzaga. Gray has stepped into Cofer's starting spot and filled in admirably, collecting 19 points and seven steals in two tournament games. Clarke is Gonzaga's most physical presence and needs to stay out of foul trouble.
Predictions
David Gardner: Gonzaga
David Kenyon: Gonzaga
Kerry Miller: Gonzaga
Elliott Pohnl: Florida State
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee
Matchup: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee (South Regional)
Details: Thursday at 7:29 p.m. ET (TBS) in Louisville, Kentucky
Purdue Wins If...
Carsen Edwards does anything close to that again. In the second round, he pummeled Villanova for 42 points with a 9-of-16 clip beyond the arc. Tennessee has a couple of decent defenders to put on him, but great offense is sometimes impossible to stop.
Both programs are above-average at rebounding and do a terrific job avoiding turnovers. Earning wins in those categories would provide a small yet important boost for the Boilers.
Tennessee Wins If....
Purdue doesn't thrive from the outside. Tennessee is just 189th in three-point defense, which has shown in allowing 22 three-pointers through two March Madness games.
The Vols cannot afford another second-half letdown either. Colgate eliminated a 12-point halftime deficit, and Iowa overcame a 21-point margin at the break. As the competition level rises, Tennessee's chances of escaping do not.
Most Important Players Are...
Edwards for Purdue and Admiral Schofield for Tennessee. If it's not already clear by now, Edwards is the catalyst of Purdue's offense. And while Grant Williams is the Vols' premier player, Schofield is the spark plug on both ends.
Predictions
David Gardner: Tennessee
David Kenyon: Tennessee
Kerry Miller: Tennessee
Elliott Pohnl: Tennessee
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan
Matchup: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan (West Regional)
Details: Thursday at 9:39 p.m. ET (CBS) in Anaheim, California
Texas Tech Wins If...
Michigan's ball movement stagnates. Zavier Simpson is the driving force of the offense, but the Wolverines often struggle when he's kept outside the lane because he's not a great shooter.
Davide Moretti needs to shake his icy shooting too. From the beginning of the calendar year to the start of the tourney, Moretti had buried 52.6 of his triples while hoisting 4.9 per game. On the opening weekend, he missed all seven attempts.
Michigan Wins If....
It wins the turnover battle. Texas Tech forces the 16th-highest rate of giveaways, but Michigan's offense has the fourth-lowest clip. Since the Red Raiders aren't particularly adept at scoring in transition, it's an area where the Wolverines have a big edge.
Charles Matthews must be a difference-maker off the dribble. While the senior's range is limited, he shoots 71.4 percent at the rim, per Hoop-Math.com. Texas Tech boasts the second-best two-point defense, but Matthews' comfort zone can disrupt that strength.
Most Important Players Are...
Jarrett Culver for Texas Tech and Simpson for Michigan. Culver is the team leader in points and assists, and he's also a valuable defender. Simpson averages 6.8 assists, and his tremendous on-ball defense can silence Matt Mooney―a big problem for Tech.
Predictions
David Gardner: Michigan
David Kenyon: Michigan
Kerry Miller: Texas Tech
Elliott Pohnl: Michigan
No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia
Matchup: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia (South Regional)
Details: Thursday at 9:59 p.m. ET (TBS) in Louisville, Kentucky
Oregon Wins If...
The defense outperforms Virginia. As ridiculous as that may appear at first read, Oregon has played at that level recently. During their 10-game winning streak, the Ducks have kept eight opponents below 55 points and surrendered more than 61 once.
If their hot three-point shooting continues, it's a wrap. The Ducks are 20-of-40 from outside through two tourney games.
Virginia Wins If....
Regression to the mean plagues the Ducks. Despite the recent perimeter surge, Oregon has only shot 35.1 percent from beyond the arc this season―and UVA ranks second nationally at 27.8 allowed. The Cavs have the ability to force it.
It wouldn't hurt if regression offered a bump to Kyle Guy either. Virginia's three-point specialist is a dismal 1-of-15 beyond the arc and 4-of-23 overall with 12 points in the NCAA tournament.
Most Important Players Are...
Louis King for Oregon and Ty Jerome for Virginia. King is Oregon's top scorer and can create for himself. That's an essential asset against this lockdown UVA defense. Jerome leads the Wahoos in assists and steals and also shoots 40.0 percent from three.
Predictions
David Gardner: Virginia
David Kenyon: Virginia
Kerry Miller: Virginia
Elliott Pohnl: Virginia
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State
Matchup: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State (East Regional)
Details: Friday at 7:09 p.m. ET (CBS) in Washington, D.C.
LSU Wins If...
Tremont Waters gets the better of Cassius Winston. LSU's star averages 15.0 points, 5.9 assists and 2.9 steals, but he also commits 3.5 turnovers per game. Sustaining that impact while limiting turnovers against Winston is a laborious task.
Each most threatening three-point shooter on Yale and Maryland had an awful day against LSU. Miye Oni and Eric Ayala ended a combined 2-of-17, and LSU won both games by a total of seven points. The Tigers better hope Winston and Matt McQuaid are off the mark.
Michigan State Wins If....
It protects the ball. The Spartans rank 197th in turnover rate, and LSU's efficiency difference in transition and in the half court is staggering. LSU is 61st and 192nd, per Hoop-Math.com, in the respective categories.
Michigan State is a tremendous rebounding team but is 1-4 when securing less than 52 percent of all misses. LSU has the 10th-highest rate of offensive rebounds. Slow the Tigers down and control their presence on the glass, and good things happen.
Most Important Players Are...
Waters for LSU and Winston for Michigan State. Both point guards control the offense and are active defenders. Whichever player wins the individual matchup will provide much-needed leverage.
Predictions
David Gardner: Michigan State
David Kenyon: Michigan State
Kerry Miller: Michigan State
Elliott Pohnl: LSU
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 North Carolina
Matchup: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 North Carolina (Midwest Regional)
Details: Friday at 7:29 p.m. ET (TBS) in Kansas City, Missouri
Auburn Wins If...
Its shooters have a sensational night. North Carolina ranks 99th in perimeter defense, and Auburn owns the eighth-highest three-point attempt rate while connecting at an impressive 37.8 clip.
And for the sanity of Bruce Pearl, sprint back on defense! North Carolina can create a transition chance out of practically nothing, so the only way for Auburn to slow the pace is an intense work rate to make UNC play half-court offense.
North Carolina Wins If....
The Tar Heels run up, down and all around Auburn. Although the Tigers force the highest rate of turnovers, they're average (123rd, per Hoop-Math.com) in transition defense. UNC, meanwhile, attempts 40.3 percent of its initial shots in transition.
Nassir Little's sudden rise has buoyed the Heels' depth too. The touted freshman had a roller coaster of a regular season but provided 39 points during the opening weekend.
Most Important Players Are...
Jared Harper for Auburn and Coby White for North Carolina. The battle of the point guards, on paper, favors White. Given his status as an NBA prospect, that's no surprise. But if Harper earns the advantage Friday, he can shift the result.
Predictions
David Gardner: North Carolina
David Kenyon: North Carolina
Kerry Miller: Auburn
Elliott Pohnl: North Carolina
No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke
Matchup: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke (East Regional)
Details: Friday at 9:39 p.m. ET (CBS) in Washington, D.C.
Virginia Tech Wins If...
The defense forces Duke to win from the perimeter and limits second chances. The Blue Devils rank 331st nationally in three-point percentage but atone for their mediocre range with Zion Williamson, Marques Bolden and Javin DeLaurier on the offensive glass.
However, if the Hokies keep Duke to one shot, their slow tempo (332nd, per KenPom) can frustrate Duke's preferred style (18th). Then Virginia Tech's eighth-ranked three-point attack can take over.
Duke Wins If....
Virginia Tech struggles from the outside. The Hokies own a 43.8 three-point attempt rate and convert at 39.5 percent, so a massive portion of their offense would be missing. Duke has surrendered a meager 29.8 clip, the 12th-best in the country.
Plus, the Blue Devils can ensure their perimeter struggles don't matter if Williamson and Co. are efficient inside the paint.
Most Important Players Are...
Ty Outlaw for Virginia Tech and Zion Williamson for Duke. Although the Hokies have four double-digit scorers, Outlaw has 15-point potential because of his 45.6 long-range clip. His contributions would help counteract Williamson and his seemingly inevitable 25-plus points.
Predictions
David Gardner: Duke
David Kenyon: Virginia Tech
Kerry Miller: Duke
Elliott Pohnl: Duke
No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky
Matchup: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky (Midwest Regional)
Details: Friday at 9:59 p.m. ET (TBS) in Kansas City, Missouri
Houston Wins If...
Kentucky is ineffective from the outside and the Cougars are respectable. The 'Cats are 10-5 when shooting below 33.3 percent beyond the arc, as they held the opponent under the mark in eight of those wins.
Houston would grab a considerable edge if it wins the rebounding battle too. Both teams have posted a top-10 rate nationally, so it's a clash of strength on strength.
Kentucky Wins If....
The offense thrives inside the arc and doesn't allow Corey Davis Jr. to have an explosive night outside it. Kentucky would be more likely to accomplish that if PJ Washington is healthy, but the star sophomore's status remains uncertain because of a foot injury.
Davis shoots 38.1 percent from the perimeter and has seven appearances with five-plus triples this season. If the Cougars can't rely on him, they'll be limited offensively.
Most Important Players Are...
Davis for Houston and Reid Travis for Kentucky. Davis is the leading scorer at 17.1 points per game, and the Cougars must take advantage of each possession in a slow-tempo tilt. Travis will be a pivotal piece near the rim, no matter Washington's health.
Predictions
David Gardner: Kentucky
David Kenyon: Kentucky
Kerry Miller: Kentucky
Elliott Pohnl: Kentucky