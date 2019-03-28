NCAA Tournament 2019: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Sweet 16

8 of 8

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Let's be honest: Most people didn't give No. 12 Oregon much of a chance against No. 1 Virginia in this game. The Cavaliers built an eight-point lead at halftime, and it looked like the Ducks' valiant efforts would finally come to an end—admittedly later than expected.

But with four minutes remaining in the second half, a quick check of the scoreboard showed the game tied at 45.

It's hard to call any team from a power conference a true Cinderella in March—especially a team that was a Final Four participant just two seasons ago—but a No. 12 seed battling a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 certainly made for compelling television.

Virginia, holding the ball and a three-point lead with a minute to go, slowly developed a play, taking as much time off the clock as possible. A missed three resulted in an offensive rebound for the Cavaliers. Because of Oregon's clean game to that point, the Ducks had several fouls to give, and that gave Virginia plenty of opportunity to run more clock.

Top Performers

Louis King led the Ducks with 16 points, while Ty Jerome paced the Cavs with 13. Virginia's Mamadi Diakite led all rebounders with 11.

X-Factor

A great game down the stretch with solid back-and-forth action ended as it started: with the starters on the floor for both teams and each side battling for every single point. Virginia's small lead forced Oregon to chase late, which usually doesn't turn out well for the underdog.

Also worth noting: Virginia shot just five free throws all night.

Next Round

Virginia will meet No. 3 Purdue in the South Region final.

--Updated by David Luther