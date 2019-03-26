Raiders News: Jon Gruden Admits to Crying for 3 Days After Khalil Mack Trade

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

We know how Khalil Mack handled his trade from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears—by soaking up the tears of joy with wads of cash from his $141 million contract.

It turns out Jon Gruden was shedding other kinds of tears.

Gruden admitted Tuesday that he "cried for three days" following the blockbuster trade in which the Raiders acquired the Bears' first-round pick each of the next two seasons, along with a 2020 third-rounder and 2019 sixth-round pick. Oakland sent back a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2020.

"I wanted to coach Khalil Mack. He knows that," Gruden told reporters.

However, Gruden said the move freed up enough cash for the franchise to make its big splashes this offseason. The Raiders traded for Antonio Brown and added offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner in free agency.

Oakland will pick fourth in next month's draft after going 4-12 in Gruden's first season back at the helm.

"It was a tough year," Gruden said to NFL Network (h/t E.Jay Zarett of Sporting News). "No doubt. For the fans, for the players, for the coaches and for me. But necessary. It was something we had to get through, and we got through, and we're excited about the future."

Mack, meanwhile, was the cornerstone of the Bears' NFL-best defense. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors while getting consideration for Defensive Player of the Year.

Odds are Mack is more than fine with how things turned out. Future seasons will show if Gruden's plan bears fruit.