Conor McGregor Is Leaving UFC a Legend, but Will He Stay Retired?

John Locher/Associated Press

Beware the boy who cried wolf. Or is this the end of an era?

If Conor McGregor really retired early Tuesday morning after the most successful MMA career in history, it's a loss for the sport. No matter what you think about McGregor personally or even technically as a fighter, his star power was a tide that lifted every boat, including the UFC superyacht on which he sailed into immortality.

The retirement comes at an interesting time—and remember, this is not the first instance he has made noise about riding into the sunset. What's to make us believe this announcement is any more credible than the one that came before?

First, the facts. If McGregor did indeed just retire, the 30-year-old will do so with a professional MMA record of 21-4. He held both the UFC lightweight and featherweight titles, and when he defeated Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205—the promotion's debut event in New York's Madison Square Garden—he became the first fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously. (Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes have since joined the group.)

Arguably even more important than that is his ability to move the sport's financial needle, pushing it way over the red line. His inimitable trash talk and numerous controversies outside of competition have played a role in that as much as his deadly left cross. He is easily the biggest pay-per-view draw in MMA history, headlining the top four events in company history and five of the top six. His carnivalesque boxing match with Floyd Mayweather notched the second-most pay-per-view buys in that sport's history. McGregor himself is estimated to be worth about $100 million.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Whenever Conor McGregor is involved, there are a lot of chips on the table. He has made plenty of money, but ever since he defeated Alvarez, he has been increasingly vocal about his desire for a stake in UFC ownership. Less than two weeks ago, McGregor reiterated this wish while speaking to fans in Chicago, as relayed by Mike Pendleton of BJPenn.com (h/t TMZ Sports).

"If they want me to push that—and I have no problem with pushing that—give me my rightful shares in the UFC company," he said. "That's all I ask."

The "that" in question is his rumored bout with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. The scuttlebutt was that UFC officials were asking McGregor to accept a co-main event slot—something that couldn't have sat well with the former "champ champ." This all comes at the dawn of a huge new broadcasting partnership with ESPN, including pay-per-views. McGregor surely knows this, meaning his leverage might be greater than ever as the biggest sports network in the world seeks return on its investment.

Link the two together, and then fast-forward to Tuesday, and McGregor has now retired. Now, rewind to April 2016 following his loss to Nate Diaz at welterweight. McGregor broke the internet when he tweeted that he would "retire young." Like the second retirement, the first came during a contentious point in negotiations, in this case McGregor's willingness (or lack thereof) to promote a rematch. For the record, he came back four months later and avenged his loss to Diaz.

No one except McGregor knows what's really going on, but it's not impossible to connect some dots here. McGregor and the UFC, particularly president Dana White, are hard-headed people. They have egos. White will gleefully cut off the UFC's nose to spite its face if it means saving his own gorgeous mug in the negotiation room. White seemingly went out of his way to call McGregor's bluff following the announcement in text messages to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto:

"He has the money to retire, and his [Proper 12] whiskey is KILLIN it. It totally makes sense. If I was him, I would retire too. He's retiring from fighting. Not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy, and I'm sure he has other things he's working on.

"He has been so fun to watch!!! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him, and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the Octagon as he was in it."

Magnanimous words on their face, but it might be White's way of saying, "Don't let the door hit your backside on the way out."

On the other hand, Proper No. 12 whiskey is, indeed, killing it. It has destroyed sales records despite being widely panned by experts, and there's no reason to expect that to slow down.

Furthermore, all his run-ins with the law have to be getting old, from the multiple issues with Khabib Nurmagomedov to his recent smashing of a fan's phone. Could McGregor have finally had enough of this wild sport, in which he bent over backward to be its wild bandleader?

Add in that he and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, welcomed their second child in January, and retirement starts to make a little more sense.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Finally, there are more options outside the UFC than ever. Former flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson recently went to ONE Championship, as did Alvarez and others. Top fighters such as Rory MacDonald, Gegard Mousasi and others are now with Bellator. The UFC is still the biggest game in town, but it's not the only one.

Only McGregor knows the full endgame here. The retirement might be wholehearted now, only for him to change his mind down the road.

While there are solid arguments on both sides, the guess here is that this one is real. He's been demanding shares of the company for years, and he's rewarded with co-main slots. It's no longer about the money for a guy who's worth nine figures. It's about letting McGregor into the proverbial treehouse of ownership, which includes several celebrity non-MMA athletes.

In other words, for McGregor, it seems it's about respect. White and the UFC have long had observable trouble doling that out. And they may have just let their golden goose walk away—at a bad time for them and the wider sport—because of it.