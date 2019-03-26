Look: Turkey Vulture Crashes Through Stephen A. Smith's ESPN Office Window

JESSICA HILL/Associated Press

An uninvited visitor made quite the entrance on the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut, on Tuesday morning.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a turkey vulture crashed through the window of Stephen A. Smith's office:

Golic and Wingo co-host Trey Wingo confirmed the incident:

While it would've given Smith an incredible story to tell had he been present, the First Take star was not in his office at the time:

No word on the turkey vulture's condition.