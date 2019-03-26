Look: Turkey Vulture Crashes Through Stephen A. Smith's ESPN Office Window

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., is shown Wednesday, May 26, 2004. One of the highlights the company will unveil during its 25th anniversary year is its cutting edge all-digital studio, from which its shows will be broadcast in high definition beginning June 7. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
JESSICA HILL/Associated Press

An uninvited visitor made quite the entrance on the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut, on Tuesday morning.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a turkey vulture crashed through the window of Stephen A. Smith's office:

Golic and Wingo co-host Trey Wingo confirmed the incident:

While it would've given Smith an incredible story to tell had he been present, the First Take star was not in his office at the time:

No word on the turkey vulture's condition.

