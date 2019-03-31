NFL Draft Prospects Who've Flown Up Boards This Offseason

2 of 7

Finding pass-rushers, specifically edge-rushers, after the first round can be tricky. The NFL does a good job of identifying the top talent at the position, but it can be difficult to weigh athleticism, production and traits in lower-tier prospects.

But it is possible to find quality edge-rushers after the top 32 picks. One player who will likely have teams intrigued is Eastern Michigan's Maxx Crosby.

Over the last two years, Crosby has dominated his opponents, tallying 35.5 tackles for a loss and 18.5 sacks in 24 games. While the lower level of competition is a concern, he's been productive against bigger schools such as Kentucky and Purdue.

But it's not just his production that has people talking. It's his athleticism as well. At the combine, Crosby measured in at nearly 6'5", 255 pounds and ran a 4.66 40-yard dash. According to 3sigmaathlete.com, Crosby tested in the 90th percentile of all edge-rushers since 2014. In this class alone, he tested out as a better athlete than either Nick Bosa or Josh Allen.

Crosby has the production, size and athleticism that NFL teams crave on the edge. Given all of his traits, don't be surprised if he is selected on Day 2 of the draft despite coming from a small school.