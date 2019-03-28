Ranking the Top 100 MLB Players at the Start of 2019 Regular Season

Ranking the Top 100 MLB Players at the Start of 2019 Regular SeasonMarch 28, 2019
- Track Record: Guys who have proved themselves at the highest level year in and year out get bonus points. Potential is all well and good, but it's mostly theoretical until we've seen it actualized on a big league ballfield. That said...
- Potential: You won't see hyped-yet-untested prospects such as the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on this list. But youngsters who've broken through in The Show while only teasing what they might accomplish in the future certainly qualify.
- Health and Recent Production: Players who are currently injured or recovering from injuries and operations deserve skepticism, if not outright exclusion. Similarly, guys coming off big years get a bump.
With spring in the air and Opening Day upon us (hallelujah!), it's as good a time as any to compile a ranking of the top 100 players in MLB right now.
Is this largely a subjective exercise? You betcha. No statistical metric exists that could account for the following essential factors (sorry, WAR):
Got it? Good.
Let's begin.
100-91: Andrew McCutchen-Miguel Andujar
100. Andrew McCutchen, OF, Philadelphia Phillies
Someone had to be No. 100. That someone is Andrew McCutchen. The 32-year-old has fallen off steeply from his peak as the 2013 National League MVP, but he managed 20 homers and 14 stolen bases in 2018 and remains a competent defensive corner outfielder.
99. Dallas Keuchel, LHP, Free Agent
Dallas Keuchel remains unsigned as of this writing, but he threw 204.2 innings last season and posted a 3.69 FIP. His groundball-inducing sinker would play well in any number of homer-friendly yards, and the 31-year-old isn't yet beyond his sell-by date.
98. Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants
A trio of Gold Gloves confirms Brandon Crawford's special abilities at shortstop. He's also a two-time All-Star and hit 14 home runs last season for the San Francisco Giants. He'll never be elite offensively, but he's still a reliable bet to turn in highlight-reel plays.
97. Nicholas Castellanos, INF/OF, Detroit Tigers
The ability to play both third base and the corner outfield spots gives Nicholas Castellanos utility. So do the .854 OPS and 23 home runs he logged for the Detroit Tigers in 2018. The rebuilding Tigers didn't move Castellanos this winter, but expect the 27-year-old to draw interest at the trade deadline if he maintains his production.
96. Michael Conforto, OF, New York Mets
Michael Conforto hit 28 home runs for the New York Mets in 2018 and could be higher in these rankings, up there with teammate and fellow 26-year-old Brandon Nimmo. That said, his OPS fell from .939 in his All-Star 2017 campaign to a less robust .797 last season. We want to witness a rebound.
95. David Price, LHP, Boston Red Sox
David Price hasn't eclipsed 200 innings since 2016 and has lost his ace status. But he remains an effective pitcher, as evidenced by the 3.58 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings he posted last season for the World Series-winning Boston Red Sox. As a Robin to Chris Sale's Batman, he'll do just fine.
94. Stephen Piscotty, OF, Oakland Athletics
After he flashed promise in two-plus seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephen Piscotty broke out for the Oakland Athletics last year. He swatted 27 home runs, tallied 88 RBI and posted an .821 OPS—all full-season highs. Plus, he's entering his age-28 season, which means bigger things may be imminent.
93. Gary Sanchez, C, New York Yankees
After he made the American League All-Star team in 2017 and picked up a down-ballot MVP vote, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez fell off steeply in 2018. Injuries limited him to just 89 games, and he finished with a .186 batting average and .697 OPS before he underwent shoulder surgery. Still, the 26-year-old has the power and arm strength to be special at a premium position.
92. Travis Shaw, INF, Milwaukee Brewers
Travis Shaw enjoyed a second consecutive 30-homer season for the Milwaukee Brewers with 32 dingers. Set that next to his .825 OPS, and you're looking at one of the better under-the-radar sluggers in either league. He also logged significant innings at third base, second base and first base, which adds versatility to the "special skills" section of his resume.
91. Miguel Andujar, INF, New York Yankees
Miguel Andujar finished second in AL Rookie of the Year balloting on the strength of 27 homers and an .855 OPS. He's 24 years old and prepared for liftoff in a deep, dangerous lineup. Inexperience keeps him low on the list, as do his defensive limitations at the hot corner. But he's got "fast riser" written all over him.
90-81: Jon Lester-Ozzie Albies
90. Jon Lester, LHP, Chicago Cubs
A five-time All-Star and decorated postseason pitcher, Jon Lester went 18-6 and posted a 3.32 ERA for the Chicago Cubs last season while finishing ninth in NL Cy Young Award voting. Why isn't he ranked higher? His 4.39 FIP indicates some good luck. He's 35 years old. The decline could be nigh. For now, he gets the benefit of the doubt, but not too much of it.
89. Madison Bumgarner, LHP, San Francisco Giants
Speaking of lefties who deserve the benefit of the doubt...enter Madison Bumgarner. The San Francisco Giants ace is a postseason legend who posted a 3.26 ERA in 2018 despite missing time to injury—most notably, a broken finger suffered in spring training. His 3.99 FIP wasn't excellent, and his average fastball velocity (91.4) sat below his career average (92.3). However, he's still just 29 years old and entering a contract year. Bet against MadBum at your own risk.
88. David Peralta, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks
David Peralta was a great story during an otherwise ho-hum 2018 season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He swatted 30 homers and hit .293 with an .868 OPS. Could the 31-year-old backslide? Naturally. But he looks like a late-blossoming slugger (and converted pitcher) with serious helium.
87. Sean Doolittle, LHP, Washington Nationals
Sean Doolittle struck out 12 batters per nine innings for the Washington Nationals in 2018 while posting a 1.60 ERA and securing 25 saves. He's entering his age-32 season, during which relievers can either age like fine wine or expired milk. For now, he's among the best southpaw relievers in the business.
86. Yasmani Grandal, C, Milwaukee Brewers
Yasmani Grandal's .241 average doesn't leap off the stat sheet, but the 24 home runs and .815 OPS he posted for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season do. And by the way, he was the second-best pitch framer in baseball, per StatCorner. If anything, we're underrating the Milwaukee Brewers' new backstop.
85. Gleyber Torres, INF, New York Yankees
While putting in work at second base and shortstop during his age-21 rookie season, Gleyber Torres broke out to the tune of 24 homers and an .820 OPS in 123 games with the New York Yankees. The 22-year-old could hit a sophomore slump, but he'll have every opportunity to improve upon those stats and vault into the stratosphere while featured in a deep lineup.
84. Mike Clevinger, RHP, Cleveland Indians
On a Cleveland Indians team flush with starting pitching, Mike Clevinger made a name for himself in 2018. The 28-year-old posted a 3.02 ERA with 207 strikeouts in exactly 200 innings. He may not enjoy as much recognition as some of his rotation mates, but that'll soon change if he keeps dealing.
83. Jean Segura, SS, Philadelphia Phillies
A .304 average and 20 stolen bases with the Seattle Mariners earned Jean Segura a second career All-Star nod in 2018. Now, an offseason trade makes him a member of the up-and-coming Philadelphia Phillies and gives him a chance to showcase his talents in the heat of a playoff race.
82. Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals
Trea Turner hit 19 home runs for the Washington Nationals in 2018 while tallying six triples, racking up 27 doubles and leading the NL with 43 stolen bases. He's a shortstop but has previously logged big league innings in center field. He's also 25 years old. Keep your eyes on this guy in D.C.'s post-Bryce Harper era.
81. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves
Sticking with NL East infielders, Ozzie Albies hit 24 home runs, stole 14 bases and made the All-Star team during his rookie season with the Atlanta Braves. His squad, meanwhile, won the division. What will Albies and Atlanta do for an encore? We can't wait to find out.
80-71: Shohei Ohtani-Patrick Corbin
80. Shohei Ohtani, RHP/DH, Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani showcased his two-way potential last season with a 3.31 ERA and 11 K/9 in 10 starts as a pitcher and a .925 OPS and 22 home runs in 104 games as a designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels. Elbow trouble and eventual Tommy John surgery put his pitching career on hold and called his long-term durability into question, but the 24-year-old Japanese import is among the most intriguing players we've ever seen.
79. Yasiel Puig, OF, Cincinnati Reds
Say what you want about Yasiel Puig. It's probably been said already. He's brash. He's mercurial. He's divisive. He's also 28 years old and coming off a season in which he hit 23 homers, stole 15 bases and posted an .820 OPS. Additionally, he's moving from pitcher-friendly Dodger Stadium to hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park after a winter trade.
78. Michael Brantley, OF, Houston Astros
After a pair of injury-marred seasons, Michael Brantley rebuilt his stock with a .309 average and .832 OPS in 143 games during the 2018 campaign. Now, he's jumping from the Cleveland Indians to the Houston Astros via free agency and joining a stacked lineup. That sounds like good news for the 31-year-old.
77. Aaron Hicks, OF, New York Yankees
Aaron Hicks is nursing a back injury, which should concern the New York Yankees. What shouldn't be concerning? The 27 home runs and .833 OPS he notched in 2018 while playing top-tier defense in center field. Assuming he can avoid the injury bug, the 29-year-old will be a centerpiece of the Yankees' attack.
76. Marcell Ozuna, OF, St. Louis Cardinals
A two-time All-Star who posted a .924 OPS with 37 home runs for the Miami Marlins in 2017, Marcell Ozuna stumbled last year. During his first season with the St. Louis Cardinals, his OPS plummeted to .758, and his homer tally fell to 23. That said, he's entering his age-28 season and is fully capable of recovering the form that made him a sleeper MVP candidate.
75. Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox
Jose Abreu made his second career All-Star appearance, won a Silver Slugger Award and smacked 22 home runs in 2018. The big-swinging first baseman's OPS dipped from .906 to .798, but the 32-year-old Cuban is entering a contract year and should be motivated to prove his mettle.
74. Nelson Cruz, DH, Minnesota Twins
Nelson Cruz is 38 years old and limited to designated hitter duties (he's made just nine outfield appearances in the last two years). On the other side of the ledger, he hit 37 home runs with 97 RBI for the Seattle Mariners in 2018. He should be a boon for the Minnesota Twins, who signed him this offseason, as they try to mount a challenge in the soft AL Central.
73. Zack Greinke, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks
With three years and $104.5 million remaining on his contract, right-hander Zack Greinke may be untradeable unless the Arizona Diamondbacks swallow a massive portion of the financial burden. That doesn't mean the 35-year-old is devoid of value. He posted a 3.21 ERA in 207.2 innings last year, made the All-Star team and won a Gold Glove to boot.
72. Brandon Nimmo, OF, New York Mets
This is high placement for Brandon Nimmo. But we believe in the 26-year-old after he posted an .886 OPS while logging innings at all three outfield positions for the New York Mets. Call it a bunch, but we're predicting a major leap forward here.
71. Patrick Corbin, LHP, Washington Nationals
A 3.15 ERA with 246 strikeouts in 200 innings for the Diamondbacks netted Patrick Corbin a six-year, $140 million contract with the Washington Nationals. The 29-year-old was coming off two plus-4.00 ERA seasons. But assuming past isn't prologue, he gives the Nats another high-shelf arm for their arsenal.
70-61: Josh Donaldson-Blake Treinen
70. Josh Donaldson, 3B, Atlanta Braves
Josh Donaldson is far removed from his 2015 AL MVP apex. The Atlanta Braves took a gamble when they signed him to a one-year, $23 million deal. But if the 33-year-old can regain even a significant fraction of his former production, he could propel the youthful Braves deep into the postseason.
69. Max Muncy, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers
Were the 35 homers, .973 OPS, 5.2 fWAR and top-15 NL MVP finish Max Muncy posted in 2018 a mirage? We'll find out for certain in 2019. For now, we're bullish on the 28-year-old who proved his worth on a Los Angeles Dodgers squad with title aspirations.
68. Kyle Freeland, LHP, Colorado Rockies
Kyle Freeland posted a 2.85 ERA in 2018 while playing his home games at Coors Field. Even more impressively, the 25-year-old lefty posted a 2.40 in 15 starts at Mile High altitude, threw 202.1 total innings and finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.
67. Kenley Jansen, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
Kenley Jansen's ERA swelled from 1.32 in 2017 to 3.01 in 2018, and his K/9 dipped from 14.4 to 10.3. Those are still sparkling numbers, though. Throw in his 38 saves, and you're looking at one of the game's elite closers as he enters his age-31 season.
66. Craig Kimbrel, RHP, Free Agent
In today's upside-down free-agent market, Craig Kimbrel remains unsigned. Eventually, someone will pay the man, at least on a one-year show-me contract. He's only 30 years old and is a seven-time All-Star who finished sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting as recently as 2017. He averaged 13.9 K/9 with a 2.74 ERA and 42 saves in 2018. His old employers, the Boston Red Sox, need an established closer. What are they waiting for?
65. Aroldis Chapman, LHP, New York Yankees
Aroldis Chapman can still singe radar guns with triple-digit heat and recorded 16.3 K/9 along with a 2.45 ERA and 32 saves for the New York Yankees last year. At some point, the 31-year-old will begin to lose his legendary fastball, but that point isn't now.
64. Justin Upton, OF, Los Angeles Angels
Justin Upton was quietly strong for the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, bashing 30 home runs with an .808 OPS. That was the third consecutive season in which the 31-year-old outfielder reached or surpassed the 30-homer mark and proved the four-time All-Star has gas left in his tank.
63. Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers
Jesus Aguilar burst into the picture with 35 homers and 108 RBI for last year's Milwaukee Brewers. He earned an All-Star nod, picked up a few down-ballot MVP votes and generally made a name for himself with the NL Central champs. Now, the 28-year-old must prove he's ready to provide an encore.
62. Carlos Carrasco, RHP, Cleveland Indians
Carlos Carrasco struck out 10.8 per nine innings with a 3.38 ERA in 2018. The Cleveland Indians' best move this winter was locking him into an affordable extension that runs through 2022 with a team option for the following go-round. Now, the 32-year-old is an Indian for the foreseeable future and another part of a robust rotation.
61. Blake Treinen, RHP, Oakland Athletics
Right-hander Blake Treinen was as close to perfect as anyone could get in 2018, as he posted a 0.78 ERA in 80.1 innings with the Oakland Athletics. He also fanned 11.2 per nine innings while securing 38 saves. He's 30 years old. Relievers can fluctuate from year to year. But he's got the potential to be nearly untouchable.
60-51: Noah Syndergaard-Josh Hader
60. Noah Syndergaard, RHP, New York Mets
Injuries have derailed Noah Syndergaard's ascent. The would-be Norse god known as Thor managed only 30.1 innings in 2017 and 154.1 in 2018. He's never reached 200 during a single season. When he's right, however, Syndergaard's crackling fastball makes him appointment viewing and gives him a Cy Young ceiling. If only he could remain off the IL long enough to reach it.
59. Stephen Strasburg, RHP, Washington Nationals
On the subject of eminently talented pitchers who've been held back by injury, we present Stephen Strasburg. Like Syndergaard, Strasburg is an ace-caliber pitcher when healthy but has been periodically limited by various maladies. He's looked good this spring. Here's the part where Nats fans cross their fingers.
58. Matt Olson, 1B, Oakland Athletics
Matt Olson suffered a fractured hamate bone in his right hand that required surgery and landed him on the injured list. That's the bad news for the Oakland Athletics. The good news is that Olson hit 29 home runs and won a Gold Glove in 2018...and that the hamate injury shouldn't keep him out more than 6-8 weeks.
57. Rhys Hoskins, 1B Philadelphia Phillies
He isn't the most famous player on the Philadelphia Phillies. Not by a wide margin. But Rhys Hoskins is one to watch. The 26-year-old hit 34 home runs with 96 RBI and an .850 OPS last season and will be a linchpin in the 2019 lineup.
56. Khris Davis, DH, Oakland Athletics
What did Khris Davis do in 2018? Oh, just club an AL-leading 48 home runs, drive in 123 runs and finish eighth in MVP voting. He turned 31 in December, but that was his third consecutive season with at least 40 homers. Write Davis off as a one-hit wonder at your own peril.
55. Andrew Benintendi, OF, Boston Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi played under the shadow of more explosive teammates in 2018, but his .290 average, .830 OPS, 16 home runs and 21 stolen bases made him more than just another meaningful piece for the World Series champions. He's 24 years old. To paraphrase Scottish rock band Simple Minds, "Don't you...forget about him."
54. Robinson Cano, 2B, New York Mets
Robinson Cano is 36 years old and served an 80-game suspension in 2018 after he tested positive for a banned substance. A winter trade sent him from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Mets, and he could be due for a steep decline. Then again, he's played like a future Hall of Famer throughout his career and hit .303 with an .845 OPS in 80 contests last season. We're not ready to stick a fork in him yet.
53. Edwin Diaz, RHP, New York Mets
Edwin Diaz joined Cano in the trade from the Mariners to the Mets and was the greater prize. The 25-year-old saved an MLB-leading 57 games for the M's with a 1.96 ERA and 15.2 K/9. If he can come close to those numbers in 2019, he'll cement his status as the best closer in baseball.
52. Walker Buehler, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
Perhaps we're a tad too high on Walker Buehler. But the hard-throwing 24-year-old righty looked, threw and quacked like a future ace last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He posted a 2.62 ERA and 9.9 K/9 in 23 starts, then he handled himself admirably in 23.2 postseason innings. The heir apparent to Clayton Kershaw? Maybe so.
51. Josh Hader, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers
Josh Hader struck out 15.8 batters per nine innings and compiled a 2.43 ERA for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018. He made his first All-Star team in his second MLB season and finished seventh in NL Cy Young Award voting. Along with Diaz and Blake Treinen, he's on the short list of best relievers in '19.
50-41: Eugenio Suarez-Gerrit Cole
50. Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Cincinnati Reds
An .892 OPS, 34 homers and 104 RBI earned the Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez his first career All-Star nod and down-ballot MVP votes. Suddenly, the 27-year-old looks like a big piece of the Reds' future and maybe a legitimate long-term star.
49. Whit Merrifield, 2B, Kansas City Royals
You could argue the Kansas City Royals should have traded second baseman Whit Merrifield this winter as they stumble into an overdue rebuild. But you can't argue with Merrifield's results. He hit .304 with an .806 OPS and snagged an MLB-leading 45 stolen bases last season. His status at the 2019 non-waiver trade deadline is a narrative to watch.
48. Corey Seager, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers
After missing all but 26 games of the 2018 campaign to Tommy John surgery, shortstop Corey Seager is prepared to resume his superstar track with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seager was an All-Star in 2017, finishing with 22 homers and an .854 OPS. At age 24, he appears healthy and ready to retake MLB by storm.
47. Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts hit 23 home runs with an .883 OPS and 103 RBI for the Boston Red Sox in 2018. The 26-year-old shortstop has emerged as a genuine MLB stud, even if some of his other teammates (whom we'll meet later on this list) steal his thunder. He's set to hit free agency after 2019, setting up an interesting dilemma for Boston.
46. Tommy Pham, OF, Tampa Bay Rays
Tommy Pham posted an .830 OPS with 21 home runs and 15 stolen bases between the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays last season. In 39 games with the Rays, he hit .343 with a 1.071 OPS, teasing big things with one of the Junior Circuit's sleeper squads. After a hot spring, we'll see if the 31-year-old keeps it going.
45. Andrelton Simmons, SS, Los Angeles Angels
An annual defensive wizard at shortstop, Andrelton Simmons posted a career-best .754 OPS in 2018 with 11 home runs and 10 stolen bases while reeling in a Gold Glove. The 29-year-old will never be a middle-of-the-order hitter, but he doesn't need to be given his ability with the glove.
44. Luis Severino, RHP, New York Yankees
A worrisome spring shoulder injury is the latest chapter in Luis Severino's up-and-down Yankees career. When he's on, he slings it like an ace. When ailments and cold spells hit...not so much. The Yanks need him to be the former as they try to unseat the Red Sox for division and AL supremacy.
43. Cody Bellinger, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
After winning NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2017, Cody Bellinger hit 25 homers with an .814 OPS in 2018. Neither figure matched his rookie totals of 39 and .933, but he's an exciting 23-year-old hitter with the ability to play first base or center field. Those don't grow on trees.
42. Trevor Bauer, RHP, Cleveland Indians
A 2.21 ERA and 221 strikeouts in 175.1 innings earned Trevor Bauer a sixth-place AL Cy Young Award finish in 2018. It was the first time the 28-year-old posted a sub-4.00 ERA in five full MLB seasons. We'll wait and see if he can maintain, but those numbers can't be ignored.
41. Gerrit Cole, RHP, Houston Astros
Gerrit Cole made quite an impression in his first season with the Houston Astros, posting a 2.88 ERA in 200.1 innings with 276 strikeouts and finishing fifth in AL Cy Young Award voting. The 28-year-old had a similar season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015, but he has cemented himself among MLB's top-tier starters.
40-31: Charlie Blackmon-Carlos Correa
40. Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon's batting average dropped from an NL-leading .331 in 2017 to .291 in 2018, and his OPS dipped from 1.000 to .860. He's 32 years old, and his days as a serviceable defensive center fielder may be numbered. Then again, he's a plus offensive contributor and three-time All-Star. He's an impactful player until further notice.
39. Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle Mariners
Mitch Haniger made the leap with the Mariners last season, posting an .859 OPS with 26 home runs and 93 RBI and finishing 11th in AL MVP voting. He turned 28 in December and will have every opportunity to lead the charge for the rebuilding M's in 2019 and beyond.
38. J.T. Realmuto, C, Philadelphia Phillies
J.T. Realmuto posted an .825 OPS with 21 homers for the Marlins last season, and he began to make his case as the best backstop in baseball. After a February trade to the burgeoning Phillies, the 28-year-old has a chance to build on that case.
37. Juan Soto, OF, Washington Nationals
Juan Soto finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, but he's first in line to replace Bryce Harper's production for the Washington Nationals. The 20-year-old posted a .923 OPS and smacked 22 homers in 116 games. Now, we await his post-Harper encore.
36. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves
On the subject of exemplary NL East rookies, 21-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr. took home ROY honors after hitting .293 with a .917 OPS and smashing 26 home runs with 16 stolen bases. That might be his floor as opposed to his ceiling, which is a scary thought for opposing pitchers.
35. George Springer, OF, Houston Astros
George Springer earned a second straight All-Star nod with 22 home runs and 26 doubles for the Astros last season. His power and on-base numbers slid slightly compared to 2017, but he's an impact hitter and strong defender.
34. Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Chicago Cubs
Anthony Rizzo was his usual steady self in 2018. The 29-year-old hit .283 with an .846 OPS and won a second Gold Glove for his play at first base. Yes, the Chicago Cubs suffered an early postseason exit, losing in the NL Wild Card Game. But Rizzo played his part admirably during the regular season.
33. Matt Carpenter, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals
Last season, Matt Carpenter finished with 36 home runs and 42 doubles, posted an .897 OPS and finished ninth in NL MVP voting. In 2019, he'll join forces with first baseman and trade acquisition Paul Goldschmidt in the middle of the St. Louis Cardinals lineup. With Goldy protecting him, his stock could rise.
32. Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs
Kris Bryant had nowhere to go but down after winning NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and the NL MVP in 2016. He finished seventh in NL MVP voting in 2017 and posted career lows in home runs (13), RBI (52) and OPS (.834) last season while playing in just 102 games due to injury. He's 27 years old; a comeback is probable. But his stock has slid.
31. Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros
Another stud infielder whose stock has slid, Carlos Correa hit .239 in 110 games last season. On the flip side, he posted a .941 OPS in 2017 and is only 24 years old. He's got the raw tools to be an elite hitter and, despite his large stature (6'4", 215 lbs), he boasts the defensive capabilities to stick at shortstop long-term.
30-21: Trevor Story-Corey Kluber
30. Trevor Story, SS, Colorado Rockies
After a breakout rookie season in 2016 and a sophomore slump in 2017, Trevor Story clubbed 37 home runs and posted a .914 OPS for the Rockies in 2018. He finished eighth in NL MVP balloting and emerged as one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball. With the Coors Field boost at his disposal, there's no telling how high he can rise.
29. Lorenzo Cain, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
A .308 average, .813 OPS and 30 stolen bases helped Lorenzo Cain finish seventh in NL MVP voting in his first year with the Brewers in 2018. The 32-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star's days as an above-average center fielder may be numbered, but he's an essential piece of the Brew Crew's NL Central title defense.
28. Matt Chapman, 3B, Oakland Athletics
Matt Chapman posted an .864 OPS and hit 24 homers, six triples and 42 doubles in 2018 while winning a Gold Glove for his play at third base. As Martin Gallegos of the San Jose Mercury News spelled out, "Chapman's defensive runs saved for 2018 was 29. The next closest third baseman: Johan Camargo, with seven. Chapman's UZR was 10.9. The next closest third baseman: Kyle Seager, with 6.6." That's...let's check...pretty dang good.
27. Aaron Nola, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies
A 2.37 ERA and 224 strikeouts in 212.1 innings earned Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola third place in NL Cy Young Award voting and made the 25-year-old the ace of Philadelphia's staff. That performance also sets him up to challenge the game's dominant aces next season and going forward.
26. Justin Turner, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers
Justin Turner was limited by injury to 103 games last season, but he posted a .312 average and .924 OPS for the Dodgers. He was a top-10 MVP finisher in both 2016 and 2017 and is quietly one of the top third baseman in either league, even at age 34.
25. Javier Baez, INF, Chicago Cubs
Javier Baez will rocket up these rankings if he reproduces his 2018 season. The 26-year-old hit 34 home runs, led the NL with 111 RBI and played his usual brand of flashy defense for the Chicago Cubs while logging meaningful innings at second base, shortstop and third base. Yes, he struck out 167 times in 160 games. But he's absolutely oozing talent.
24. Blake Snell, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays
It takes a lot to get noticed while toiling for the small-market Tampa Bay Rays, but Blake Snell did it in 2018. He led the AL with a 1.89 ERA. He went 21-5. He struck out 221 batters in 180.2 innings. He made the All-Star team, finished ninth in MVP voting and won AL Cy Young Award honors. And he landed a five-year, $50 million extension. That'll do.
23. Anthony Rendon, 3B, Washington Nationals
A .909 OPS, 24 home runs, 44 doubles, a .308 average, 92 RBI, an 11th-place NL MVP finish...just another season for Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon. The 28-year-old never got the fanfare of Harper, but with his superstar teammate's exit, he might be the best position player in the nation's capital.
22. Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
The best pitcher of his generation, Clayton Kershaw has fallen slightly from his perch. A spring shoulder issue casts further doubt on his continued dominance. On the other hand...he's Clayton Kershaw. Even at age 31 and with a few red flags flapping, we're assuming he'll continue to dominate big league hitters with regularity.
21. Corey Kluber, RHP, Cleveland Indians
A two-time Cy Young Award winner, the Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber led the AL with 215 innings pitched in 2018 while posting a 2.89 ERA and striking out 222. His name churned through the trade rumor mill this offseason, but the Tribe kept him to front what will be a truly formidable rotation.
20-11: Justin Verlander-Manny Machado
20. Justin Verlander, RHP, Houston Astros
A 2.52 ERA and an AL-leading 290 strikeouts earned Justin Verlander a second-place AL Cy Young Award finish in 2018 for the Houston Astros. He's already got a Cy Young and MVP trophy from way back in 2011 and remains one of baseball's best, most dependable aces at age 36.
19. Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds
Joey Votto led the NL in on-base percentage for the third consecutive season in 2018 and the seventh time in the last nine years. His home run total dipped from 36 in 2017 to just 12 in 2018, but he still managed an .837 OPS. He's 35 years old, but with his OBP tendencies, he could remain elite for a bit longer.
18. Giancarlo Stanton, DH/OF, New York Yankees
Giancarlo Stanton set a career high with 211 strikeouts in his first season with the New York Yankees, and his home run total fell from 59 in his NL MVP season with the Miami Marlins in 2017 to a more "modest" 38. But he drove in 100 runs in 2018 and remains among the ranks of baseball's best sluggers. Stanton is always poised for an eye-popping moon shot.
17. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves
Even as the Atlanta Braves enjoyed the exploits of young rising stars such as Albies and Acuna, they got a superlative performance from first baseman and franchise anchor Freddie Freeman. The 29-year-old hit 23 home runs and an NL-leading 44 doubles while posting a .309 average, winning a Gold Glove and finishing fourth in MVP voting.
16. Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies
After a protracted holdout, Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. If he replicates the form that earned him NL MVP honors in 2015, he'll be a darling. If the injuries and inconsistencies that have cropped up throughout his career rear their head, he could hear it from the Philly boo birds. Stay tuned.
15. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals
A trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the St. Louis Cardinals offers Paul Goldschmidt a change of scenery, and the five-year, $130 million extension he signed with the Redbirds ensures he'll have a new home for a while. Most essentially, the 31-year-old six-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner remains arguably the best all-around first baseman in the game after posting a .922 OPS in 2018 and stealing 32 bases as recently as 2016.
14. J.D. Martinez, DH/OF, Boston Red Sox
J.D. Martinez gets dinged slightly for being primarily a designated hitter with limited defensive abilities in the outfield. Other than that, he's among the top mashers in either league. Martinez hit 43 home runs and led baseball with 130 RBI and 358 total bases for the Red Sox last season. He was a key cog in their title-winning lineup.
13. Chris Sale, LHP, Boston Red Sox
Speaking of key Red Sox cogs, Chris Sale was typically stellar in 2018, posting a 2.11 ERA and averaging 13.5 K/9 while finishing fourth in AL Cy Young Award balloting. A shoulder problem didn't derail the ace lefty's season and didn't dissuade Boston from giving him a five-year, $145 million extension.
12. Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
Injury issues limited Aaron Judge to 112 games in 2018, but the Yankees bopper still launched 27 home runs and posted a .919 OPS. Assuming he remains healthy in 2019, it's a safe bet he'll again vault past 50 home runs (as he did in 2017 with 52) and be in the AL MVP conversation.
11. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres
After signing a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, Manny Machado has a chance to lead the under-the-radar Friars back to relevance. Questions about his hustle and accusations of being a "dirty" player aside, Machado is an incredible talent. We're talking about a guy who hit 37 home runs with a .905 OPS last season, has won a pair of Gold Gloves at third base and can capably play shortstop. Oh, and he's just 26 years old.
10-1: Alex Bregman-Mike Trout
10. Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros
Alex Bregman made the rocket-boost jump to star status for the Houston Astros in 2018. The 24-year-old belted 31 home runs and an MLB-leading 51 doubles, posted a .926 OPS and finished fifth in AL MVP voting. The 'Stros responded by inking him to a five-year, $100 million extension that may end up looking like a bargain if he remains on his current trajectory.
9. Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets
Jacob deGrom gilded an already-stellar career with his best season in 2018. He paced MLB with a 1.70 ERA, struck out 269 batters and took home well-deserved NL Cy Young Award honors. Wisely, the New York Mets locked their 30-year-old ace up with a five-year, $170 million extension that includes an op-out after 2022 and a club option for 2024.
8. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians
Jose Ramirez has finished in the top three in AL MVP voting in each of the past two seasons. In 2018, he set career bests in home runs (39), stolen bases (34) and RBI (105). The Cleveland Indians will pay him just $4.2 million in 2019, making the 26-year-old one of the best bang-for-your-buck bargains in baseball.
7. Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich made a massive impact in his first season with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 27-year-old won the batting title with a .326 average, posted an NL-leading 1.000 OPS, swatted 36 home runs and stole 22 bases. If he can replicate that performance, the Brewers may again march to the National League Championship Series and beyond.
6. Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros
After winning AL MVP honors and a batting title in 2017, Jose Altuve "fell off" to the tune of a .316 average and .837 OPS last season. Still, the diminutive Houston Astros second baseman and six-time All-Star remains one of the most consistent, dynamic all-around players in the game.
5. Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals
Max Scherzer didn't add another Cy Young Award to his trophy case in 2018, finishing second to deGrom. No matter. Mad Max already has three of them, and he led baseball in innings pitched (220.2) and strikeouts (300). He's now logged more than 200 innings and struck out at least 240 batters for six straight seasons. That's dominance defined.
4. Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians
Francisco Lindor set career highs in home runs (38) and OPS (.871) for the Cleveland Indians in 2018. He also swiped 25 bases while playing typically stellar defense at shortstop. He's just 25 years old, and alongside Ramirez, they form the game's most potent left side of the infield.
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies
Say what you want about the Coors Field bump, but the Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado is among the game's best hitters. He led the Senior Circuit with 38 homers last season, tallied 110 RBI and posted a .935 OPS. Oh, and by the way, he won a sixth straight Gold Glove at third base, which is exactly how many years he's been in the big leagues. He was set to become a free agent after 2019, but the Rox wisely signed him to an eight-year, $260 million extension.
2. Mookie Betts, OF, Boston Red Sox
An American League MVP Award, an AL batting title (.346) and a third straight Gold Glove for his play in right field cemented the Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts' status as a genuine superstar. In fact, those feats would have been enough to make the 26-year-old the best player in baseball, if not for the existence of...
1. Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
Who saw this coming? With a historic contract extension in his pocket (12 years, $430 million), Mike Trout remains MLB's alpha dog. We could cite stats and rattle off awards won, but do you really need them? You've watched Trout. You understand he's a five-tool, ridiculously consistent generational talent who's still somehow just 27 years old. And now, he's an Angel for life.
All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.