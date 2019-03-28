Ranking the Top 100 MLB Players at the Start of 2019 Regular Season

1 of 10

Mark Brown/Getty Images

100. Andrew McCutchen, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

Someone had to be No. 100. That someone is Andrew McCutchen. The 32-year-old has fallen off steeply from his peak as the 2013 National League MVP, but he managed 20 homers and 14 stolen bases in 2018 and remains a competent defensive corner outfielder.

99. Dallas Keuchel, LHP, Free Agent

Dallas Keuchel remains unsigned as of this writing, but he threw 204.2 innings last season and posted a 3.69 FIP. His groundball-inducing sinker would play well in any number of homer-friendly yards, and the 31-year-old isn't yet beyond his sell-by date.

98. Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants

A trio of Gold Gloves confirms Brandon Crawford's special abilities at shortstop. He's also a two-time All-Star and hit 14 home runs last season for the San Francisco Giants. He'll never be elite offensively, but he's still a reliable bet to turn in highlight-reel plays.

97. Nicholas Castellanos, INF/OF, Detroit Tigers

The ability to play both third base and the corner outfield spots gives Nicholas Castellanos utility. So do the .854 OPS and 23 home runs he logged for the Detroit Tigers in 2018. The rebuilding Tigers didn't move Castellanos this winter, but expect the 27-year-old to draw interest at the trade deadline if he maintains his production.

96. Michael Conforto, OF, New York Mets

Michael Conforto hit 28 home runs for the New York Mets in 2018 and could be higher in these rankings, up there with teammate and fellow 26-year-old Brandon Nimmo. That said, his OPS fell from .939 in his All-Star 2017 campaign to a less robust .797 last season. We want to witness a rebound.

95. David Price, LHP, Boston Red Sox

David Price hasn't eclipsed 200 innings since 2016 and has lost his ace status. But he remains an effective pitcher, as evidenced by the 3.58 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings he posted last season for the World Series-winning Boston Red Sox. As a Robin to Chris Sale's Batman, he'll do just fine.

94. Stephen Piscotty, OF, Oakland Athletics

After he flashed promise in two-plus seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephen Piscotty broke out for the Oakland Athletics last year. He swatted 27 home runs, tallied 88 RBI and posted an .821 OPS—all full-season highs. Plus, he's entering his age-28 season, which means bigger things may be imminent.

93. Gary Sanchez, C, New York Yankees

After he made the American League All-Star team in 2017 and picked up a down-ballot MVP vote, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez fell off steeply in 2018. Injuries limited him to just 89 games, and he finished with a .186 batting average and .697 OPS before he underwent shoulder surgery. Still, the 26-year-old has the power and arm strength to be special at a premium position.

92. Travis Shaw, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

Travis Shaw enjoyed a second consecutive 30-homer season for the Milwaukee Brewers with 32 dingers. Set that next to his .825 OPS, and you're looking at one of the better under-the-radar sluggers in either league. He also logged significant innings at third base, second base and first base, which adds versatility to the "special skills" section of his resume.

91. Miguel Andujar, INF, New York Yankees

Miguel Andujar finished second in AL Rookie of the Year balloting on the strength of 27 homers and an .855 OPS. He's 24 years old and prepared for liftoff in a deep, dangerous lineup. Inexperience keeps him low on the list, as do his defensive limitations at the hot corner. But he's got "fast riser" written all over him.