1 Mistake Each NFL Team Must Avoid Making in the 2019 NFL Draft

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The key to building a sustainable winner in the NFL is to draft effectively. Landing impact players early and finding key depth pieces on Days 2 and 3 provide the ultimate roster flexibility in free agency. Roster foundations should come through the draft, and teams should add veteran augmentations responsibly.

Even the best squads miss with premium picks, but the difference between bottom-feeders and contenders is sizable. Teams with solid long-term strategies boast the ability to develop the talent they draft. Finding the right blend of talent, character and situational fit is the challenge that every front office strives to master, though few do.

The Cleveland Browns are a perfect example of a revived franchise. Years of terrible play are in the rearview mirror as the current regime has identified franchise cornerstones in the draft to reinvigorate the future.

Considering this, we've identified the one mistake that each NFL team must avoid in April's draft in Nashville, Tennessee—whether it's a selection, a non-move or a strategy.