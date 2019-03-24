Video: Watch Hornets' Jeremy Lamb Drill Half-Court Game-Winner vs. Raptors

Video: Watch Hornets' Jeremy Lamb Drill Half-Court Game-Winner vs. RaptorsMarch 25, 2019
Jeremy Lamb kept the Charlotte Hornets' playoff hopes alive in the most dramatic fashion possible on Sunday.
Trailing 114-112 with 3.1 seconds remaining against the Toronto Raptors, Lamb called game with a perfect half-court bank shot.
Adding to the already impressive task of hitting a half-court h is Lamb had to recover the ball after Pascal Siakam knocked it away from him off the inbounds pass.
The Hornets have now won three straight games and trail the Miami Heat by two games for the final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference.
Raptors Lose 115-114 on Miracle Lamb Winner