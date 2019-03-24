Video: Watch Hornets' Jeremy Lamb Drill Half-Court Game-Winner vs. Raptors

Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Right Arrow Icon

Jeremy Lamb kept the Charlotte Hornets' playoff hopes alive in the most dramatic fashion possible on Sunday.

Trailing 114-112 with 3.1 seconds remaining against the Toronto Raptors, Lamb called game with a perfect half-court bank shot.

Adding to the already impressive task of hitting a half-court h is Lamb had to recover the ball after Pascal Siakam knocked it away from him off the inbounds pass.

The Hornets have now won three straight games and trail the Miami Heat by two games for the final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference.