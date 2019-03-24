Zion Williamson, No. 1 Duke Avoid Upset to No. 9 UCF; Advance to Sweet 16

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 24, 2019

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles the ball against Central Florida during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Zion Williamson scored 32 points on 12-of-24 shooting as No. 1 Duke survived a scare from No. 9 UCF, 77-76, in the second round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Sunday.

Williamson hit a layup as he was fouled with 14 seconds left to pull the Blue Devils within 76-75. He missed the ensuing free throw, but RJ Barrett grabbed the offensive board and made his own layup to put Duke ahead 77-76.

The Knights had two final chances down the stretch. B.J. Taylor attempted a jumper with three seconds left, but his shot did not connect. Aubrey Dawkins then flew in for a tip, but his shot rimmed out right before time expired.

Dawkins scored 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting for the Knights.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Watch Live: No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 4 VT

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 4 VT

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Duke Barely Survives 😮

    RJ Barrett makes go-ahead layup after HUGE and-1 from Zion as Duke barely avoids upset by UCF

    Video Play Button
    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Duke Barely Survives 😮

    RJ Barrett makes go-ahead layup after HUGE and-1 from Zion as Duke barely avoids upset by UCF

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: No. 9 OU vs. No. 1 UVA

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 9 OU vs. No. 1 UVA

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU Pulling Away from No. 6 Buffalo

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU Pulling Away from No. 6 Buffalo

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa