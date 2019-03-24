Zion Williamson, No. 1 Duke Avoid Upset to No. 9 UCF; Advance to Sweet 16

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Zion Williamson scored 32 points on 12-of-24 shooting as No. 1 Duke survived a scare from No. 9 UCF, 77-76, in the second round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Sunday.

Williamson hit a layup as he was fouled with 14 seconds left to pull the Blue Devils within 76-75. He missed the ensuing free throw, but RJ Barrett grabbed the offensive board and made his own layup to put Duke ahead 77-76.

The Knights had two final chances down the stretch. B.J. Taylor attempted a jumper with three seconds left, but his shot did not connect. Aubrey Dawkins then flew in for a tip, but his shot rimmed out right before time expired.

Dawkins scored 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting for the Knights.

