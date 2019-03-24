LA Marathon 2019 Results: Elisha Barno, Askale Merachi Win Men's, Women's Races

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

Los Angeles Marathon Elite runners, from left, Weldon Kirui, Simon Njoroge, Elisha Barno race past the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles Sunday, March 18, 2018. Kirui won the Los Angeles Marathon with an unofficial time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 47 seconds. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Elisha Barno and Askale Merachi won the men's and women's races at Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday morning. 

The Kenyan Barno shocked runner-up John Korir with a blistering pace down the home stretch. 

Barno finished with a time of 2:11:45, followed by Korir (2:11:52), Juan Luis Barrios (2:11:59), Milton Rotich (2:12:42) and Weldon Kirui (2:13:24). 

Ethiopia's Merachi had a bit less drama in her victory:

With a time of 2:24:11, Merachi held off Cynthia Jerop (2:25:54), Lucy Karimi (2:26:15), Olha Skrypak (2:30:33) and Jane Kibii (2:32:12) with relative ease. She also set a course record with her victory, according to Austin Knoblauch of the Los Angeles Times.

And Barno's victory ended Kirui's string of dominance, after the Kenyan won the previous two men's marathons. 

It appeared neither would end Sunday victorious, as Korir established a sizable lead ahead of the 20-mile mark. But Barno made his comeback on the final two miles, finishing with an impressive burst to claim the title.

The sights and scenes are always striking at the Los Angeles Marathon, which begins at Dodger Stadium before winding downtown and making trips through famous neighborhoods like Hollywood and Beverly Hills before ending at the Santa Monica Pier.

After all, how many marathon courses are lined with palm trees?

According to ABC7.com, "More than 24,000 people are in the race, which has drawn entrants from all 50 states and a record 66 nations, three more than the previous high, according to organizers."

Related

    Tennessee Outlasts Iowa in OT Thriller

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Tennessee Outlasts Iowa in OT Thriller

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Live at 3:13ET: No. 9 Washington vs. No. 1 UNC

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Live at 3:13ET: No. 9 Washington vs. No. 1 UNC

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Expert Predictions and Recap for 2nd Round 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Expert Predictions and Recap for 2nd Round 🔮

    Bleacher Report College Basketball Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Can 7'6" Tacko Fall Shut Down Zion?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Can 7'6" Tacko Fall Shut Down Zion?

    Tom Weir
    via Bleacher Report