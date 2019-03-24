LA Marathon 2019 Results: Elisha Barno, Askale Merachi Win Men's, Women's Races

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Elisha Barno and Askale Merachi won the men's and women's races at Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday morning.

The Kenyan Barno shocked runner-up John Korir with a blistering pace down the home stretch.

Barno finished with a time of 2:11:45, followed by Korir (2:11:52), Juan Luis Barrios (2:11:59), Milton Rotich (2:12:42) and Weldon Kirui (2:13:24).

Ethiopia's Merachi had a bit less drama in her victory:

With a time of 2:24:11, Merachi held off Cynthia Jerop (2:25:54), Lucy Karimi (2:26:15), Olha Skrypak (2:30:33) and Jane Kibii (2:32:12) with relative ease. She also set a course record with her victory, according to Austin Knoblauch of the Los Angeles Times.

And Barno's victory ended Kirui's string of dominance, after the Kenyan won the previous two men's marathons.

It appeared neither would end Sunday victorious, as Korir established a sizable lead ahead of the 20-mile mark. But Barno made his comeback on the final two miles, finishing with an impressive burst to claim the title.

The sights and scenes are always striking at the Los Angeles Marathon, which begins at Dodger Stadium before winding downtown and making trips through famous neighborhoods like Hollywood and Beverly Hills before ending at the Santa Monica Pier.

After all, how many marathon courses are lined with palm trees?

According to ABC7.com, "More than 24,000 people are in the race, which has drawn entrants from all 50 states and a record 66 nations, three more than the previous high, according to organizers."