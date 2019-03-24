Watch Trae Young Sink Game-Winning Floater to Beat Jimmy Butler, 76ers

Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Right Arrow Icon

Trae Young got the last laugh against Joel Embiid in the paint on Saturday night as the rookie point guard's floater buoyed the Atlanta Hawks to victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

With three seconds remaining and the game tied at 127, Hawks guard Kevin Huerter inbounded the ball to Young, who drove into the lane against 76ers guard Jimmy Butler and Embiid. After the ball went through the net to give the Hawks a 129-127 lead with 0.1 seconds left, the home crowd went wild.

Young pounded his chest and said, "It's over."

While the 26-48 Hawks' season is coming to an end, Young provides hope that it's just the beginning for what this franchise can become. The 47-26 76ers, meanwhile, are jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Atlanta will next play the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, and Philadelphia will visit the Orlando Magic on Monday.