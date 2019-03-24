Dirk Nowitzki, Mavs Beat Kevin Durant, Warriors by 35; Worst Home Loss Since '07

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors had a day to forget when they were blown out 126-91 by the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Warriors' 35-point loss was their worst home defeat since the 2006-07 season.

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Warriors 126-89 on March 26, 2007.

Despite watching their team get blown out, fans at Oracle Arena were in good spirits while cheering for Dirk Nowitzki after he dropped a season-high 21 points.

The Mavs also got a triple-double from Luka Doncic. The rookie sensation had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

In Saturday's loss, the back-to-back defending NBA champions went 4-of-30 from three-point range. All five starters had plus-minus ratings of -24 or worse, with Kevin Durant (25) and DeMarcus Cousins (19) the only players in that group to reach double-figures in scoring.

The Warriors did play without Stephen Curry, whom the team decided to rest. But these losses have become more frequent in 2018-19 than at any point during Golden State's run of dominance over the past four seasons.

Saturday marked the team's eighth loss by at least 20 points this season. It would still be a surprise if the Warriors didn't win the NBA title when the postseason begins, but they're showing cracks in the armor that the rest of the Western Conference can take advantage of.