Watch Michigan's Isaiah Livers Throw Down Thunderous Fast-Break Dunk vs. Florida

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

In a low-scoring battle between No. 2 Michigan and No. 10 Florida, Isaiah Livers provided arguably the game's biggest highlight Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Zavier Simpson helped kick-start a fast break late in the 64-49 Round 2 Wolverines win, finding Livers streaking toward the basket from the other side of the half-court line.

It might have been difficult for the forward to lay it in with lots of Gators around him, but he solved that problem by slamming down a huge dunk.

Livers has provided valuable energy off the bench for much of the season, and that has continued into the NCAA men's basketball tournament, as he finished with 10 points against the Gators.

If he can keep up this level of play, the sophomore can help Michigan make a deep run.