Boxer Stuns Showboating Opponent with Huge Last-Second Knockout

The Sam Bowen vs. Jordan McCorry undercard in Leicester, England, delivered one of the year's best knockouts Saturday. Undefeateds Sabri Sediri and Sam Maxwell got after it for the vacant WBO European super lightweight title.

Sediri looked in command and on his way to an easy decision. His confidence seemed to build, and he began to taunt Maxwell and leave his hands down.

The violation of one of boxing's oldest rules—hands up, chin down—sent him crashing to the canvas right before the final bell.



A right hand from Maxwell connected flush on Sediri's jaw. The fallen fighter got up before the end of the count, but he was out of it, and the referee called an end to the fight.



A stunning comeback moved Maxwell's professional record to 11-0 and netted him his first championship belt.

A fight is never over until it's over, and karma was in attendance to remind Sediri of just that.