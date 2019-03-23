Kevin Durant to Receive Tour of Brooklyn from D'Angelo Russell for 'Fly By' Show

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is going to get a closer look at cities across the United States thanks to his new "Fly By" video series.

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, the video series will feature Durant receiving tours of San Francisco, Los Angeles and Brooklyn from fellow NBA players. Brooklyn Nets All-Star D'Angelo Russell will do the honors for his city.

Per Newsday's Greg Logan, Durant will tour San Francisco with teammate Quinn Cook and L.A. with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

Of course, these tours will be of special interest to the basketball world, given the 10-time All-Star has the opportunity to test the open market this summer.

Nets guard Caris LeVert—who has trained with Durant in the past—believes the opportunity to play alongside Russell could help lure Durant to New York.

"Absolutely," LeVert said. "Obviously, he's played at an All-Star level this year. Everybody wants to play with a great point guard, and I think he's put himself in that conversation for sure. I think that lessens the load for a guy like Kevin Durant or another superstar who wants to come play with us. So, I think that's very attractive that a guy like D'Angelo has elevated himself to that level to play with."

Durant has grown frustrated with questions about his future this season.

Meanwhile, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson did his best not to tamper in the slightest when approached about the video series.

"Oh, man, I had no idea about that first of all. Listen, I really don't want to comment on it. There's some players in this league who are friendly with each other, and if you want to get together and take a tour of Brooklyn, that's great," Atkinson said, according to Lewis. "Obviously it's a great place to live—we all live there. I'm so proud of it that our staff and all of our players, except for [Jared] Dudley, [live there]. ... We love living there. I'm glad D'Lo is showing his friends around."

It has been another strong year for the two-time defending Finals MVP. He is averaging 27.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists while guiding Golden State (49-22) to the best record in the Western Conference, along with the Denver Nuggets (49-22).