Highlights: Watch James Harden Erupt for 61 Points in Rockets Win over Spurs

James Harden tied his career high with 61 points Friday as the Houston Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs 111-105.

Last year's NBA regular-season MVP made 19 of 34 shots, including nine of 13 three-pointers. He also hit 14 of 17 free throws.

Harden scored 27 first-quarter points, or three more than the entire Spurs team combined in the first 12 minutes.

That pace naturally didn't last for all four quarters, but The Beard posted 14 points over a five-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

According to Basketball Reference, Harden now has twice as many 60-point games this season (two) as the rest of the NBA combined, with Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker registering 60 on Nov. 17.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, he also has three career 60-point games, tying Los Angeles Lakers legend Elgin Baylor for fourth-most all time. Only Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant have more.

Harden, who scored 57 points on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, is also 10th all-time on the NBA's career three-pointer list. He'll have a chance to keep his hot streak going when the Rockets face the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.