Video: Watch Will Ferrell Do Play-by-Play for Kings vs. Sharks as Ron Burgundy

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Will Ferrell joined the Los Angeles Kings' broadcast booth as Anchorman character Ron Burgundy during the second period of Thursday night's game against the San Jose Sharks.

The NHL provided highlights from the Emmy-worthy performance:

Although it was a mostly uneventful period, with the Sharks' Tomas Hertl scoring the only goal, Ferrell still generated a couple gems, including "Just shoot … oh, they don't have the puck."

He also provided his goal call if L.A. would have found the net: "He scores! Put that baby to bed without a diaper."

Ferrell owns more than two decades of experience in comedies, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more beloved character of his than Burgundy. Luckily, he still brings out the persona a couple of times per year, because it's almost always gold.

Thursday night was no exception.