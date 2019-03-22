ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2019: Free Skate, Ice Dancing Results

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in senior international competition at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships on Day 3 but could only clinch a silver medal.

Alina Zagitova, 16, of Russia took home the gold on Friday in the ladies' singles and finished more than 10 points ahead of Tursynbaeva with a winning overall score of 237.50 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Russia rounded off the singles podium as Evgenia Medvedeva finished a narrow third to Tursynbaeva with 223.80 points.

The French pair of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron successfully defended their world title in ice dancing, skating to a clear victory after breaking their own world-record score in the rhythm dance.

Their intense tango notched an 88.42 to see them score nearly four points ahead of silver medallists Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, whose Russian compatriots Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin collected bronze.

Visit ISU Results to view the final leaderboards in full.

Figure Skaters Online posted the final results of the ladies' singles:

The gap of almost 13 points that separated gold medalist Zagitova from runner-up Tursynbaeva is more than the distance between the Kazakh silver medallist and seventh-placed American Bradie Tennell.

Teenage sensation Zagitova showed poise in both stages of her world championship performance and was consistent landing throughout her free program, which included her signature triple lutz triple loop.

It earned her a score of 155.42, making her the youngest figure skater in more than two decades to do the sport's major double:

Tursynbaeva, 19, shares a trainer with Zagitova in Eteri Tutberidze, and although her quadruple salchow has caught global attention, it still wasn't enough to net her a larger score than her Russian rival in the free skate.

She scored a 148.80 on Friday—less than Medvedeva's 149.57—but her groundbreaking first will live on in figure-skating memory, via the ISU:

Papadakis, 23, and Cizeron, 24, were similarly immaculate in their rhythm dance and couldn't be caught at the top of the leaderboard as they scythed to a fourth world championship triumph in five years.

France's perfect pair retained their crown after displaying clean choreography in Friday's final round and expressed their contentment following the win, per podcaster Jackie Wong:

Russian duo Sinitsina and Katsalapov clinched the silver after the judges scored them an 83.94. The latter told reporters: "I am overwhelmed with emotions. I am trying to restrain myself and concentrate on our elements, our programme, but the emotions just burst out of me. It is a true joy to skate here."

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States finished fourth and just outside the medal places with a score of 83.09, which was 0.01 point less than bronze pair Stepanova and Bukin.