NCAA Tournament 2019: Thursday's 1st-Round Winners and Losers

0 of 10

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The biggest upset of the first day of the NCAA tournament was Murray State over Marquette, but that was a 12-5 upset, the most predictable upset of all. A couple of No. 10 seeds, Minnesota and Florida, won their games, but those weren't big surprises.

Rallies by Belmont and New Mexico State fell short, and one of the trendiest upset picks, Northeastern, lost by 34 points.

The madness has not arrived yet.

That said, there were some big wins and humbling losses on Thursday. Auburn's "swagger" suffered a blow, Ja Morant dominated a marquee matchup, and Tom Izzo lit up a freshman.

These are the winners and losers from day one of the NCAA tournament.