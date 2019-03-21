Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid Grievances Reportedly Settled for Less Than $10M

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid reached a grievance settlement with the NFL last month, but they reportedly will receive less than $10 million, according to Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal.

The two players alleged that leaguewide collusion kept them out of the NFL. Reid eventually signed with the Carolina Panthers, but Kaepernick remains unsigned. After more than a year in court following the initial 2017 filing, the two sides reached an undisclosed settlement in February.

Attorney Mark Geragos provided a joint statement with the NFL at the time:

"For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party."

Kaepernick had been a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers but became a divisive figure in 2016 when he decided to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police violence. Reid, his teammate at the time, became one of the first players to join him.

After becoming a free agent following the 2016 season, Kaepernick stayed unsigned in both 2017 and 2018 even though several notable teams had needs at quarterback, from the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos two years ago to the Washington Redskins last year. The Miami Dolphins were also looking for a quarterback this offseason but signed veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick instead.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Kaepernick was interested in signing with the Dolphins.

Reid wasn't on the open market for nearly as long, but he still missed the start of the 2018 season before he signed with the Panthers in late September.

The NFL agreed to settle with both players, although the terms were previously unknown. Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman believes Kaepernick may have received more than what's being reported:

The reported figure wouldn't cover Kaepernick's losses from not being under NFL contracts for the past two years.