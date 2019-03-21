NCAA Tournament 2019: Winners and Losers of Wednesday's First Four Games

0 of 8

John Minchillo/Associated Press

With the conclusion of Wednesday night's First Four games, the full field of 64 teams is set for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The North Dakota State Bison pulled out a 78-74 win over the North Carolina Central Eagles to advance and will face the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils on Friday.

In the second half of the First Four doubleheader between a pair of No. 11 seeds, Arizona State defeated St. John's 74-65. The Sun Devils will face No. 6 Buffalo in the round of 64.

Here's everything you need to know about the second night of First Four games.