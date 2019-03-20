Shaquille O'Neal to Play a Set as DJ Diesel at 2019 Lollapalooza

Shaquille O'Neal to Play a Set as DJ Diesel at 2019 LollapaloozaMarch 20, 2019
Lollapalooza is headlined by several larger-than-life artists but none taller than NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.
O'Neal dabbled in music throughout his storied NBA career to the tune of the sports world's only platinum album, titled Shaq Diesel in 1993. O'Neal has now morphed fully into DJ Diesel, and Lollapalooza announced on Wednesday that the 7-footer will perform a set at Chicago's annual music festival sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 at Grant Park.
Lollapalooza @lollapalooza
Here it is your 2019 #Lolla Lineup! Grab your 4-Day Tickets and get ready to party with Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin + more! https://t.co/jgl8NuVyQA https://t.co/LoUsDJtcMF
On Mar. 14, while promoting his new collaboration called "BANG" with Lil Jon and NGHTMRE through Spotify, O'Neal described EDM as "Game 7," so you can imagine how intense his set will be.
Spotify @Spotify
From rapping to DJing, @SHAQ can do it all 🏆 Hear BANG, his new collab with @NGHTMRE and @LilJon now https://t.co/1M6Hgf6kJg https://t.co/ccl9BwkVjb
Perhaps the only thing more entertaining than DJ Diesel's Lollapalooza set will be Charles Barkley's reaction to it all on Inside the NBA. If you can't wait until August, you can enter for a chance to experience Shaq's Fun House Miami event on March 29.
To prepare your palette, watch DJ Diesel's set at the TomorrowWorld festival in 2015 here.
