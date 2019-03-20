NCAA Tournament 2019: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for First Round

32 of 32

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

Matchup: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis (East Regional)



Details: Friday at 9:57 p.m. ET (truTV) in San Jose, California

Virginia Tech Wins If...

Justin Robinson's return doesn't somehow mess things up. The senior point guard has been out with a foot injury since late January, and the Hokies have had some ups and downs without him. He's back now, and that might make Virginia Tech a threat for a deep run.

Even if it doesn't immediately help the offense, as long as it doesn't hurt them for some reason, they should win this game. The Hokies only went 7-5 without him, but all five losses were close games against KenPom top 35 teams. They also won a home game against Duke. Saint Louis (KenPom No. 104) is a big step down from what they have been facing lately.

Moreover, the Billikens are extremely unlikely to capitalize on Virginia Tech's biggest weakness: its three-point defense. SLU ranks in the bottom 10 percent nationally in both three-point percentage and three-point rate on KenPom. If the Billikens come out and drain a dozen threes in this game, it would be one of the most unpredictable developments of the first round.

Saint Louis Wins If...

It breaks Virginia Tech's will to fight with defense and rebounding. This team does have a strong defense. It held Houston, Seton Hall, Butler and Oregon State each below 70 points. And led by Hasahn French, Saint Louis rebounds well on both ends of the floor.

The Billikens will also need to make more shots than they usually do, but asking them to out-shoot Virginia Tech is a foolish request. They need to dominate in other areas and hope that shooting isn't their downfall.

Most Important Players Are...

Kerry Blackshear for Virginia Tech and Javon Bess for Saint Louis. Blackshear will be VT's most important player in every round because he is its only legitimate frontcourt presence. Plus, he does a little bit of everything. Bess is the one Billiken who is actually efficient on offense, although even he doesn't shoot well. It's mostly because of his minuscule turnover rate.

Predictions

David Gardner: Virginia Tech

David Kenyon: Virginia Tech

Kerry Miller: Virginia Tech

Elliott Pohnl: Saint Louis