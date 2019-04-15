DeMarcus Cousins Suffers Injury, Warriors Reportedly Fear It's a Torn Quad

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins waits on the ball to come into play during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins suffered a non-contact injury on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "significant concern" Cousins tore his left quad, but the Warriors hope it's just strained, adding he will have an MRI on his quad Tuesday. After the 135-131 Clippers win, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Cousins' injury is "pretty significant" and he will be out "a while."

Cousins was chasing after a loose ball when he fell to the court and immediately grabbed his left leg.

He has had his share of ups and downs in his first season with the Warriors. The four-time All-Star missed the first 45 games while continuing to rehab from a torn Achilles he suffered in January 2018.

In 30 regular-season games, Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He's spent much of the year working his way back into game shape after missing so much time, and his three-point percentage (27.4) is his worst since the 2014-15 season.

The Warriors have been able to endure without Cousins for most of this season on the strength of their starting lineup. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have the team poised to make another deep playoff run.

Cousins' size adds a missing element for the Warriors as they pursue their third straight NBA title.

