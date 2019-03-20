Game of Thrones Actress Sophie Turner Chugs Wine on Jumbotron at NHL Game

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Sophie Turner, who stars as Sansa Stark on HBO's hit drama series Game of Thrones, delighted the Madison Square Garden crowd Tuesday night by chugging her glass of wine while being showcased on the jumbotron during an NHL clash between the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings.

Turner received a warm reception from those in attendance at MSG as hype about Game of Thrones' eighth and final season, which is scheduled to premiere April 14, begins to reach a fever pitch.

The 23-year-old England native didn't disappoint as she quickly finished off her wine glass, which was almost half full.

She previously generated headlines while hanging out with fiance and music superstar Joe Jonas at MSG for an NBA game featuring the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings earlier this month.

Along with Game of Thrones, Turner also gained critical acclaim for her work as Jean Grey in the 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse.

She was treated to an entertaining game Tuesday as the Red Wings held off a late rally by the Rangers for a 3-2 win in a contest that featured three goals in the final six minutes.

Winter is coming for New York and Detroit, however, as neither team is in position to earn a berth in the NHL's 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.