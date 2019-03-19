James Harden Passes Stephen Curry for Most 3-Point Shot Attempts in a Season

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 20, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 19: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on March 19, 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden passed Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry on Tuesday for the most single-season three-point attempts, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com.

Harden, who scored 31 points in a 121-105 road win against the Atlanta Hawks, broke Curry's record with his 887th attempt (his eighth on the evening).

Harden's record is symbolic of the league's three-point trend. Attempts from beyond the arc have gone up every year since 2010-11, and this season marks the first time that teams are averaging more than 30 three-pointers per game (31.7 heading into Tuesday night).

Three-point attempts have also doubled in the past 15 seasons, as teams shot 15.8 per game in 2004-05.

The Rockets have been ahead of the curve on that front for a while, as they've been first or second in three-point attempts since 2012-13. They lead the league with 44.7 per game this year, which would crush the previous NBA high of 42.3 they set in 2017-18.

Houston has shot more than 40 threes per game since 2016-17, which coincides with when head coach Mike D'Antoni took over. The Rockets finished with 55-27 and 65-17 records in their first two seasons under D'Antoni, and they are third in the Western Conference this year with a a 45-26 mark.

Eight of the top 10 teams in three-point attempts are currently in the top eight of their respective conferences' standings, with the defending champion Golden State Warriors among them. The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, who are the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, are also in that group.

Don't be surprised if more individual and team three-point attempt records fall around this time next year.

Related

    3-Ball, Harden Lifts Rockets Over Hawks

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    3-Ball, Harden Lifts Rockets Over Hawks

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Harden Sets Single-season Mark for 3 Attempts

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Harden Sets Single-season Mark for 3 Attempts

    Vaughn McClure
    via ESPN.com

    Clippers Extend Doc Rivers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Clippers Extend Doc Rivers

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Fan's Complete March Madness Guide

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    NBA Fan's Complete March Madness Guide

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report