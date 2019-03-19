Ben Simmons Writes 'Egg Boy' on Sneakers for Kid Who Broke Egg on Senator

March 20, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 19: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on March 19, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Kent Smith/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons wrote "Egg Boy" on his sneakers in honor of 17-year-old William Connolly, who smashed an egg on Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head during a conversation with reporters on Saturday.

Tom Steinfort of the Today Show tweeted a picture of Simmons' shoes during the 76ers' game at the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Anning made controversial remarks following the Christchurch terror attack, which left 50 people dead after shootings at two New Zealand mosques last Friday.

Simmons, who is from Australia, isn't the only person to support Connolly. Isabella Kwai of the New York Times reported that money raised for the 17-year-old will be used to help Christchurch victims. A mural showcasing the moment has also been painted.

As for Simmons, this isn't the first time he's been outspoken regarding an issue. He expressed support for the March for our Lives protests and spoke out against President Donald Trump.

