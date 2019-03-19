Report: Mike Trout, Angels 'Finalizing' Historic 12-Year, $426.5M Contract

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are close to agreeing upon a record-breaking 12-year, $426.5 million contract, according to Bleacher Report's Scott Miller.

Trout currently has two years and $66.5 million remaining on the six-year, $144.5 million deal he signed back in 2014 and was set to hit free agency following the 2020 season. Miller broke down the specifics of how the contract covers those final two years and the next decade after that:

"For accounting purposes, according to industry sources, the Trout deal incorporates the two years remaining on his current contract, which calls for him to make $33.25 million this year and next. Then comes another $360 million over the next 10 years, carrying Trout through the 2030 season. It all adds up to $426.5 million."

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the two sides were "close to finalizing" a deal, while Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times added that the contract would not include any opt-outs.

If completed, the mega-extension would set a new bar on a number of fronts.

At $426.5 million, it would become the largest deal in the history of North American sports. It would top the previous mark, owned by Bryce Harper (a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies), by almost $100 million. Harper signed that deal less than one month ago.

While Harper owns the MLB record for the largest total value, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke ($34.4 million) holds the highest annual average value. Trout ($35.5 million) would also best that figure.

It would also mark the third $300 million-plus deal handed out in baseball within the last month. Manny Machado agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres back on Feb. 19.

As Troy Westwood of TSN 1290 pointed out, Trout will now be earning close to six figures on a daily basis:

Darren Rovell of Action Network provided more staggering numbers:

Trout is off to one of the greatest starts to a career in MLB history. In seven full seasons, he has seven All-Star selections, an American League Rookie of the Year award, six Silver Sluggers and a pair of AL MVP awards.

He also has four runner-ups and a fourth-place finish for the AL MVP award. In other words, he has never finished below fourth in MVP voting in his career.

Angels owner Arte Moreno made it clear back in October that extending Trout was a priority. It arguably became even more crucial after Harper let it be known earlier this month that he planned on recruiting Trout, a New Jersey native, to Philadelphia in 2020.

That does not appear to be something Los Angeles is going to have to worry about anymore.