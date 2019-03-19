2019 NFL Free Agency: Latest Rumors and Predictions Entering Week 2

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The first week of NFL free agency was wild, to say the least. An active trade market added to the action, and numerous players found themselves in new homes by the time the dust settled.

As we enter the second official week of free agency, things probably won't be as action-packed. Moves won't come as thick and fast as they did at the opening bell, and the money won't be flowing as freely.

However, there are still several high-end players available and impactful moves out there to be made. Let's take a look at some of the latest free-agency rumors and how they might play out entering the second week of the new league year.

Justin Houston Closing in on Decision

One of the top players still available in free agency is former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Justin Houston. Though he is 30 years old, Houston is still a productive player—he had nine sacks in 12 games last season—who was primarily released due to cap concerns.

While one might have expected Houston to be off the market early, he's been taking his time with his decision. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, that decision is now down to a handful of teams.

"[He] was down to three teams as of last week," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "Still trying to figure out where the right spot is. Basically, since he's made so much money in his career, and because where we are in free agency, he's not really in a rush. Still biding his time, but I know he's down to just a couple finalists here."

As Rapoport pointed out, Houston isn't likely to be baited into a snap decision because contract value probably isn't his top priority. This also means it's unlikely a dark horse swoops in and wows him with a significant offer.

Houston appears to be looking for the best fit and only a few teams can provide it.

Prediction: Houston signs with a potential contender within the week.

Cowboys Interested in Eric Berry But Will Likely Exercise Caution



Rapoport has also reported that the Dallas Cowboys have a visit scheduled with a different former Chief, safety Eric Berry:

If he's fully healthy, landing Berry could be a coup for the Cowboys, who missed out on Earl Thomas when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. However, Berry has an extensive injury history and is 30 years old.

As Jean-Jacques Taylor of NBC 5 Dallas pointed out to the Dallas Morning News, fans shouldn't expect the Cowboys to hand out a contract just because they have Berry in the building:

"The reality is why do you think Kansas City released their face of the franchise on defense? They love the guy, but he has played only three games the last two seasons. If he was healthy, he can help any team, but he's not healthy. I could see them asking him to take a physical, so they can get a good read on his physical health. I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for this to happen."

The Cowboys are going to do their due diligence on Berry's health before offering him a contract, and it shouldn't surprise anyone if the three-time All-Pro leaves Dallas without a firm offer in place. It would be even less surprising if Berry were to visit with other teams before signing anything.

Prediction: Berry leaves Dallas without a contract.

Teams Are Concerned With Ziggy Ansah's Health



Berry isn't the only high-profile player still sitting on the market because of health concerns. Former first-round pick Ezekiel Ansah remains unsigned, and his 2018 shoulder injury is the primary concern, according to Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune:

Ansah missed nine games in 2018 and was eventually placed on injured reserve after re-injuring the same shoulder that bothered him early in the season. This is a legitimate concern for a pass-rusher because of the amount of pressure and leverage that gets placed on the shoulder when engaging blockers.

If Ansah cannot disengage from blocks, he doesn't have much value as an edge-rusher.

However, if Ansah is healthy he could end up being a steal for the team that signs him. He's still under 30 years old and has shown in the past that he can be a dominant sack-artist. He had 12 sacks in 2017 and 14.5 sacks back in 2015.

At some point, a team is going to view the potential reward as worth the risk of signing Ansah. Given the injury concern, though, it might not happen in the immediate future.

Prediction: Ansah remains available entering the third week of free agency.