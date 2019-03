NCAA Bracket 2019: The Secret Formula for Picking a Winner

0 of 7

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

In an episode of NBC's The Office, rather than accept $100 as a wedding gift from Ryan Howard, Pam Beesly instead writes Ryan a check for $50 to cover the broker fee on what he tells her is a sure gamble. The investment? Ryan "has an algorithm to determine the winner of any given college basketball game!"

If only filling out our March Madness brackets were as simple as Ryan promises it could be. Alas, there is no algorithm to determine the outcomes of the NCAA men's basketball tournament games—and isn't that why we watch? The thrill of seeing a No. 16-seeded team like the UMBC Retrievers knock off the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in the opening weekend is what makes March so special.

Of course, it feels a little less special if you had Virginia winning the whole thing. And while we can't promise you a surefire formula for filling out a winning bracket every time, we have studied the data and discovered the trends that repeat themselves year after year. Those rules to live by are what follow.

This secret formula for filling out your bracket may not be completely foolproof...but it just might win you the whole thing. And we won't even charge you a $50 broker fee.