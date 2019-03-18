NCAA Brackets 2019: The Chaos Bracket That Could Actually Happen

0 of 5

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Predicting the men's NCAA tournament is all sorts of enjoyable. But because of the upsets, surprises and Cinderella runs, doing it well is extremely hard.

Good. We love chaos!

Last season, UMBC made history as the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 team in the round of 64. That legendary upset was a bracket-buster of the highest degree; according to ESPN.com, only 1.3 percent of bracket participants picked UMBC to beat Virginia. It was the lowest mark of any program during the first round.

Over the past 12 years, the only season that didn't include a No. 2, 3 or 4 seed bowing out immediately was 2007.

History says chaos will happen. Using trends, stats and the good old-fashioned eye test, we've done our best to predict the most reasonable, yet upset-filled, tournament possible in 2019.