NFL Rumors: Ryan Fitzpatrick Signs Dolphins Contract After Ryan Tannehill Trade

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins reportedly reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on a two-year contract Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the signing after the Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans on Friday. Schefter noted the agreement is worth $11 million and could reach anywhere from $17-20 million with incentives.

The Dolphins will mark the eighth team of Fitzpatrick's nomadic NFL career since the St. Louis Rams selected him in the seventh round of the 2005 draft out of Harvard. Three of those organization have been in the AFC East, with Miami joining the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Fitzpatrick spent the past two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, starting 10 games as the backup to Jameis Winston. He supplanted Winston as the Bucs' starter for awhile during the 2018 season.

The 36-year-old Arizona native completed 66.7 percent of his throws for 2,366 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across eight appearances (seven starts) in 2018.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's ninth-best quarterback this past season.

Fitzpatrick will be penciled in as the Dolphins' new starter ahead of Luke Falk and Jake Rudock with Tannehill, the team's longtime QB, now in Tennessee.

It's possible Miami could select another signal-caller early in the 2019 NFL draft—the Dolphins own the No. 13 overall pick in the first round—to compete with FitzMagic, though.