Each MLB Team's Biggest 2019 Spring Training Revelation

0 of 30

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Fans are cautioned time and time again not to put too much stock in a player's spring training performance.

At the same time, it's hard not to take notice when a prospect previously thought a year or more away, a fringe 40-man roster candidate or a non-roster invitee puts up a noteworthy stat line.

For some of those guys, a strong spring will be their ticket to an MLB roster spot. That could mean an opportunity to break camp on the 25-man roster, or it could come later because they've put themselves on the radar this spring.

At any rate, ahead is a look at each MLB team's biggest spring training revelation.