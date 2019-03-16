Video: Watch Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards Fight Backstage at UFC London Event

Video: Watch Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards Fight Backstage at UFC London EventMarch 17, 2019
UFC welterweight fighters Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards were involved in a backstage fight following UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal at the O2 Arena in London.
ESPN MMA provided video of the altercation:
"I can't even believe that this happened," UFC President Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "We need to do a much better job of making sure this s--t doesn't happen at any of our events."
The incident occurred after Masvidal and Edwards each won their respective main-card fights Saturday night.
Masvidal earned a second-round knockout of Darren Till in the main event, and Edwards secured a split-decision triumph over Gunnar Nelson on the undercard.
Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported police were called to investigate the situation:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Sources say local police is currently at the fighter hotel in London investigating the Masvidal-Edwards altercation. Edwards suffered cuts to the face. They were talking smack backstage and it obviously escalated.
It's unclear what sparked the verbal confrontation that led to the fight.
McGregor Drops the Puck at Bruins Game
MMA legend also gave an EPIC locker room speech