Video: Watch Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards Fight Backstage at UFC London Event

Video: Watch Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards Fight Backstage at UFC London EventMarch 17, 2019
UFC welterweight fighters Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards were involved in a backstage fight following UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal at the O2 Arena in London.
ESPN MMA provided video of the altercation:
"I can't even believe that this happened," UFC President Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "We need to do a much better job of making sure this s--t doesn't happen at any of our events."
The incident occurred after Masvidal and Edwards each won their respective main-card fights Saturday night.
Masvidal earned a second-round knockout of Darren Till in the main event, and Edwards secured a split-decision triumph over Gunnar Nelson on the undercard.
Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported police were called to investigate the situation:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Sources say local police is currently at the fighter hotel in London investigating the Masvidal-Edwards altercation. Edwards suffered cuts to the face. They were talking smack backstage and it obviously escalated.
It's unclear what sparked the verbal confrontation that led to the fight.
