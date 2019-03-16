Video: Watch Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards Fight Backstage at UFC London Event

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Jorge Masvidal celebrates knocking out Darren Till during the Welterweight bout between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal at The O2 Arena on March 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
James Chance/Getty Images

UFC welterweight fighters Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards were involved in a backstage fight following UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal at the O2 Arena in London.

ESPN MMA provided video of the altercation:

"I can't even believe that this happened," UFC President Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "We need to do a much better job of making sure this s--t doesn't happen at any of our events."

The incident occurred after Masvidal and Edwards each won their respective main-card fights Saturday night.

Masvidal earned a second-round knockout of Darren Till in the main event, and Edwards secured a split-decision triumph over Gunnar Nelson on the undercard.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported police were called to investigate the situation:

It's unclear what sparked the verbal confrontation that led to the fight.   

Related

    Report: Cowboy vs. Iaquinta Verbally Agree to Fight in May

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: Cowboy vs. Iaquinta Verbally Agree to Fight in May

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana Agrees to New 7-Year Deal with UFC

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana Agrees to New 7-Year Deal with UFC

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Conor Ready for UFC Comeback

    All he's asking for is his 'fair share of the company'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: Conor Ready for UFC Comeback

    All he's asking for is his 'fair share of the company'

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Angela Lee Defended Her World Title Against the Odds

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Angela Lee Defended Her World Title Against the Odds

    ONE Championship
    via ONE Championship