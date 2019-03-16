Video: Watch Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards Fight Backstage at UFC London Event

James Chance/Getty Images

UFC welterweight fighters Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards were involved in a backstage fight following UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal at the O2 Arena in London.

ESPN MMA provided video of the altercation:

"I can't even believe that this happened," UFC President Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "We need to do a much better job of making sure this s--t doesn't happen at any of our events."

The incident occurred after Masvidal and Edwards each won their respective main-card fights Saturday night.

Masvidal earned a second-round knockout of Darren Till in the main event, and Edwards secured a split-decision triumph over Gunnar Nelson on the undercard.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported police were called to investigate the situation:

It's unclear what sparked the verbal confrontation that led to the fight.