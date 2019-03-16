Baker Mayfield Hits Fan with Foul Ball, Signs It During Brewers Spring Training

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 16, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield turned a potentially scary situation into a nice moment during batting practice with the Milwaukee Brewers. 

Per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (h/t USA Today), Mayfield hit a foul ball that struck Brewers fan Amanda Siemandel on the left wrist Friday. 

The Cleveland Browns quarterback apologized for the incident and even signed the baseball after Siemandel saw him leaving the field. 

"It looked like they were going to leave, and I hollered, 'Hey, can you sign the ball you hit me with?'" she said. "He said, 'Oh, I hit you? Are you OK? Are you doing OK?' He was super nice about it."

Mayfield was attending Brewers spring training as a guest of reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich. The two became friends last year while Mayfield trained for the NFL Scouting Combine at the same facility Yelich uses, per MLB.com's Alan Saunders

Since it doesn't seem like Mayfield is quite ready to cut it as a baseball player, he's got a pretty good fallback plan in place with the Browns.

