49ers Rumors: SF Was Engaged in Odell Beckham Trade Talks; No. 2 Pick Discussed

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers inquired about Odell Beckham Jr. before the New York Giants traded the star wideout to the Cleveland Browns earlier this week, according to Jay Glazer of The Athletic.

Glazer noted New York wanted San Francisco to include the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft in a trade package, but the 49ers were not interested.

Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd reported on Tuesday that San Francisco was one of Beckham's preferred destinations:

The Giants ultimately sent Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Browns, though, in exchange for right guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers, a 2019 first-round pick (17th overall) and a 2019 third-rounder (95th overall).

The trade came less than one year after Beckham signed a record-setting five-year, $95 million extension with New York. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said multiple times that the team didn't sign the receiver to trade him, but the Browns' offer was enough to change his mind.

Beckham has four 1,000-yard campaigns in his first five years in the league—the lone exception an injury-shortened 2017. He's coming off a season in which he hauled in 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

In other words, the three-time Pro Bowler would have provided a much-needed boost to an underwhelming 49ers receiving corps.

Beckham had more catches and receiving yards than San Francisco's top two wide receivers combined last year despite appearing in only 12 games. Kendrick Bourne led all Niners wideouts with 42 catches and 487 yards in 2018, while rookie Dante Pettis had 27 receptions for 467 yards.