The 10 Biggest Men's March Madness Upsets of All Time

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

UMBC. Florida Gulf Coast. Mercer. George Mason.

Those are just some of the college basketball programs that come up every year when discussing the best upsets in NCAA men's basketball tournament history.

Over the last decade, mid-major programs have come into the upset spotlight for their surprising victories over some of the most prestigious teams in the nation.

But before the mid-majors stole the show, a few power-conference teams delivered memorable upsets in some of the most remarkable contests to ever be played in the Big Dance.