NCAA Bracket Predictions 2019: Sleeper Teams Destined for Deep Runs

0 of 5

Daniel R. Patmore/Associated Press

The 2019 NCAA tournament bracket is out, which means it’s time for every basketball fan to become an expert prognosticator.

To aid with that, we've highlighted five sleeper teams that are capable of busting brackets. The focus was on mid-major schools with low seeds.

Will one of these schools be this year’s Loyola-Chicago?

A full breakdown of each team's resume with relevant notes on performance to date and NCAA tournament outlook was provided to make each team's case.

Editor’s note: Information in this piece has been updated to reflect seeding and region placement for each team.