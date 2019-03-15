Video: Watch Tiger Woods' 2 Shots in Water on 17th Hole at Players Championship

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

Tiger Woods tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, March 15, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

A strong start for Tiger Woods in the second round of the 2019 Players Championship was completely undone by what happened on the infamous 17th hole. 

Woods, who started the day on the back nine, was three-under par through seven holes before things unraveled:

After hitting two shots into the water, Woods ultimately settled for a quadruple-bogey seven that dropped his score to one-over par. 

It was a stark contrast from Thursday when Woods got his first shot at No. 17 on the edge of the green. He followed that with a 13-foot birdie putt. 

The island green at TPC Sawgrass is notorious for humbling the best golfers in the world. Woods got to experience the pain it causes firsthand as he chases his first win at this tournament since 2013.   

Related

    Live Leaderboard: Players Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: Players Championship

    PGA.com
    via PGA.com

    Players Championship Predictions for Saturday

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Players Championship Predictions for Saturday

    Steve Silverman
    via Bleacher Report

    Full Cut Line List at Players Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Full Cut Line List at Players Championship

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood Share Round 2 Lead

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood Share Round 2 Lead

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report